Marie M. McKenzie

1923 - 2020

Marie M. McKenzie passed away August 29, 2020 at age 97. Marie was born in Napa, CA on March 2, 1923. She attended St. Johns Catholic School and Napa High School graduating in 1941.

On November 13,1948 she married William H. (Bill) McKenzie in Berkeley, CA. Marie was predeceased by her husband on June 18, 1995 and her son William H. (Billy) McKenzie, Jr. on December 28, 1966.

She was also predeceased by her sister Jeannette Keller in January 2007 and by her parents Albert and Jennie Gasser.

She is survived by one sister Glaudine E. Gasser of Napa. Other survivors include nephews, nieces, cousins and step grandchildren.

Per Maries request, private services were held. Donations may be made to a charity of the donors choice in memory of Marie.

