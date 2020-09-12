Nancy Lee Goldsworthy Pinckney

1941 - 2020

Nancy passed away on July 16, 2020. The love, strength and happiness she gave to her family and friends left footprints on the hearts of us all.

Nancy was born on November 27, 1941 to Herbert and Eleanor Goldsworthy in Santa Monica. After graduation from Escondido High School, she attended the University of Redlands graduating with a degree in Education.

Nancy had two sons, Dan and Chris Tindell. She and her family moved to Napa where she continued her career in teaching at McPherson School. One of her greatest joys was to have a former student approach her and say, "Do you remember me? You were my third grade teacher."

She had a second marriage to Fritz Pinckney for 25 years until her death. She and Fritz were 49er fans and loved the games, especially tailgating. They enjoyed traveling to destinations including Portland, MI for a family reunion where she met Fritz's 100 year old grandmother.

Nancy is survived by her husband Fritz, sons Dan (Tanya), Chris (Nicole), grandson Talon, siblings Pam and John and stepson Matt.

Her sons created a beautiful website in her honor as a place for family and friends to share their memories of Nancy. https://everloved.com/life-of/nancy-goldsworthy-pinckney/obituary/