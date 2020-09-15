Margelee Randa Miller

1938-2020

Margelee Randa Miller was born in Sonora, California on December 5, 1938. After graduating high school, she married and moved to Napa, California, where she lived for over 60 years. After a long battle with cancer, she died peacefully in her sleep on August 6, 2020. She is survived by her four daughters: Connie LeLouis, Stacey Mann, Kelly Savage, and Amy Tallerico, as well as 10 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Interment of her ashes will be in Sonora following a private family ceremony.