Orville F. (Fred) Ward

1930-2020

Orville F. (Fred) Ward passed away peacefully in his home on September 6, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Council Bluff, Iowa in 1930, the youngest son of Orville Lloyd and Irene M Ward.

Fred graduated from Napa High in 1949, and soon after married his High School sweetheart Alice L Yeamans, his beloved wife of 65 years, until her passing in 2015. Fred and Alice had four children 2 girls and 2 boys, Richard, Nancy, David and Denise.

Fred started his career in 1950, with Pacific Bell where he worked for 42 years until he retired in 1992. He was actively involved with Local 9411 of the Communication Workers of America, where he held several offices, including President in 1972.

Active with his children, he spent several years back in the early 60's as Coach of the "Fireflies" a Napa Recreation fly league baseball team. After games, we would pile the team in the back of his 53' GMC pickup truck, "The Purple People Eater" for ice cream at Foster Freeze.

An avid wood worker, he spent his free time creating wooden keepsakes, like pull toys, cradles, candle sticks, toolboxes and intricately cut out ornaments on his scroll saw. You would find tables, plant stands and yard art around the house and yard, that he had crafted.

Fred loved to play golf, no surprise that on a vacation to Hawaii in 1982 with Alice and friends, his clubs went along.

He and Alice were also, lifelong Giants fans. They never missed a game on TV and often went to games at the ballpark on the bus, through an organization, they supported called "Brother Can You Spare a Dime", taking groups of special and deserving youngsters and senior citizens to San Francisco Giants games.

Fred's most cherished possession was family. He was always there for any of us whenever there was a problem or a need.

He is survived by his four children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Collabria Hospice, in his name.