Marie Lawrence

1927 - 2020

Marie Lawrence passed away on September 12, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Oakland, California on March 23, 1927 and spent the last 60 years in Napa.

She was very involved with Bowling League, Bocce League, Bridge Group, and the Veterans organizations. Marie was known for her grace and competiveness with everything she accomplished. She also enjoyed spending time in her flower garden and with her beloved Koi fish. Before retirement Marie was a local Travel Agent in Napa, and traveled to every continent in the world. She was the Matriarch of the Lawrence family, and will be forever loved and deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lawrence and together they raised 4 very tall sons. She is survived by her sons Mark of Cohasset, California; Kelly and wife Brenda of Salem, Oregon; Ken and wife Carol of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Steve and wife Debi of Crossville, Tennessee ; grandchildren Shasta, Chelsea, David, and two great grandchildren Grace and Ford.

Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate Marie's life at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, on September 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm. In lieu of Flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in her honor.