Florence Aileen (McDougall, Landage) Davis

1923 – 2020

Aug 1, 1923 – Aug 22, 2020, Flo was the youngest of three children born in Rutland Saskatchewan, Canada to Benjamin McDougall and Florence (Delamere) McDougal. She was predeceased in death by her brother Ronald Victor (1944), sister Phyllis Marjory Wilson (1989), first husband Kenneth Roy Landage (1998), and her late husband James Edward Davis (2007).

Flo will be remembered by everyone for her smiles, laughter, generosity, caring, & love for all and by her trademark of BIG HUGS!

Left to mourn her passing are her many families! Her Canadian McDougall & Landage families of nieces, nephews and their families. Her Davis Family of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandson. Her Eastern Star family of over 50 years! Flo became a part of everyone's family no matter where she traveled.

There will be no service by request. Arrangements are in the care of Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory can do so to the Silver Spray 59 Order of the Eastern Star, or to a charity of your choice.