Sharon Fraid

1945 - 2020

Sharon Fraid passed away August 21, 2020 at the age of 75, at home and in the presence of her family, after a very short battle with Leukemia.

Sharon was born Sharon Lynn Foster on June 16, 1945 in San Francisco, CA. Sharon moved to Napa in the early 70's and met her second husband Robert Fraid at the Tucker Bag. After dating for a whirlwind four months, she and Robert were married in Reno, Nevada on August 10, 1974 and made their home in Napa, eventually having two daughters together. Over the years she and Robert enjoyed many trips to Reno, NV and Laughlin, AZ. One of their favorite pastimes together was gambling and going to comedy shows. Sharon was an avid seamstress and would spend hours in her sewing room making various clothing from patterns. She made all of her daughters clothing when they were small as well as making handmade life size dolls for them. Sharon loved to redecorate and it wasn't uncommon for her husband and daughters to come home to various room's having furniture moved around or entirely wallpapered or repainted in the same day. She absolutely cherished her two granddaughters and never stopped giggling about all of their crazy antics.

Sharon is survived by Robert, her husband of 46 years, son John Rappenecker, daughter Cheryl Hagen (Chris), daughter Jamie Reyes (Michael), daughter Jennifer Fraid, as well as granddaughters Sofia and Ava Reyes. At Sharon's request, there will be no services provided.