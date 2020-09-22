Joe Amerigo Della Zoppa

1939 - 2020

Joe Amerigo Della Zoppa, 80, of Fairfield, died September 5, 2020 at NorthBay Medical Center after a long illness. Born December 22, 1939 in Bakersfield he was raised in Richmond. After graduating Richmond High he earned a BS degree in Pharmacy from Idaho State University.

From 1967 -1978 he ran Mira Vista Drug Pharmacy until he found his lifelong career in modern day waste management. He was an owner of Solano Garbage for 29 years retiring in 2003. Not really content to just slow down Joe purchased Thompson's Corner, an iconic watering hole, in downtown Cordelia. He loved the local neighborhood feel and the colorful group of characters that frequented the bar.

Joe was a member of Sons of Italy, America Grand Lodge, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, California Pharmacists Assoc., Green Valley Country Club. He believed in our local hospital system and was a strong supporter of NorthBay Hospital and he had served as a volunteer on the NorthBay Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors since 1991.

His hobbies included golf and collecting coins and old historical artifacts that he enjoyed bidding for at online auctions.

Joe will be missed by many but especially by his family. He is survived by his two daughters, Emily Della Zoppa and Meagan Della Zoppa, his son Joseph "Joey" Della Zoppa, their mother Celeste Concannon, all of Fairfield, sister Yolanda Corona of Walnut Creek, and brother Dave Della Zoppa of San Rafael.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions preventing large gatherings no services are planned at this time. Anyone wanting to share their support to the family is encouraged to make memorial contributions in Joe's name to NorthBay Healthcare Foundation, 4500 Business Center Dr. Fairfield, CA 94534

Arrangements are entrusted to Bryan-Braker Funeral Home (707) 425-4697