Martha Ann Miller

1930 - 2020

The Miller family announces the passing of their mother, Martha Ann Miller, who died peacefully on September 20, 2020, at age 90. She was a long time resident of Napa and was very active in First Presbyterian Church of Napa, where she frequently volunteered at The Table.

She is survived by her four children, Karen, Sarah (Kevin), Mary, and Eric (Stacy). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Rachel, Garrett, Shane, Ryan, Megan, and Emma. Martha asked there not be a memorial service and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cedars of Marin, PO Box 947, Ross, CA 94597 (cedarslife.org). Martha will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery, reunited with her husband Don.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
