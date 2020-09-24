James Thomas May 1941 - 2020 James Thomas May passed away at the Queen of the Valley Hospital on September 13th, 2020 following a lengthy battle with esophageal cancer. He was 78. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 29th, 1941 to Regis and Helen May. He had dreams of making it big in the world. He married Sherril Roecker and brought her out to California. They had a daughter named Jennifer May. After many exciting business ventures, his passion for the finer things in life brought him to Napa, where he purchased a small slice of heaven in the Oak Knoll District. His green thumb was appreciated by family, friends, and restaurateurs near and far. Today he is survived by his daughter and three grandchildren Jessica Sarabia, Jason De Alba and Jenaveve Harper. "Jimmy" or "Poppy" as he was referred to, lived a captivating life filled with famous friends, NASCAR Races, prize winning heirloom tomatoes and stellar Chardonnay. He was known in the community as a straight shooter, a big tall teddy bear, and an incredible farmer. He will be missed. A small memorial will be held to lay his soul to rest in his favorite place on Earth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society .