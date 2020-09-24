Wyman Gilbert Smith III 1950 - 2020 On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, just as the sun was setting, Wyman (husband, dad, papa, brother, uncle) closed his eyes, hopped on his bike, and road off to heaven. He was surrounded by his beloved Girl Gang as he ventured off onto his next journey. His 50 years as an endurance athlete gave us the gift of time as he battled Parkinson's fiercely for the last 14 years. His 43 years as a passionate member of the Napa community has given us the gift of love and support during this difficult time. Wyman was a family man, a gentle leader, a formidable attorney, a loyal friend, a grape grower who loved his ranch, a passionate CU Buff, an adventurer, a confidant, a patient parent, a life-long coach, a role model, and an advocate for his community. He was quiet, he was kind, he was respectful, he was observant, he always took the scenic route, he always chose family first, he loved traditions, he enjoyed Sunday night family dinners, he listened with intent, he spoke with purpose, he loved learning, he was an extreme skier, he could fly fish for days, he never played a golf course he didn't like, he had a passion for riding his bike over mountain passes, and he had the greatest smile. He left a legacy of service before self and he trained his Girl Gang to carry on and do so with passion and pride. Wyman was an attorney, Board member, and Shareholder for Gaw Van Male (now GVM Law) for 43 years. He was a founder of The Vintage Bank, Solano Bank, and North Bay Bancorp. Wyman was Director for Napa Valley Grapegrowers. He was the recipient of the City of Napa's Volunteer of the Year award in 1997. Additionally, he served as Board Member and/or president for the Napa Valley Economic Development Corporation, Solano Economic Development Corporation, Queen of the Valley Hospital, Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation, Rotary Club of Napa, American Cancer Society , COPIA, and Tulocay Cemetery. Wyman Gilbert Smith III was born April 3, 1950 in Sacramento, CA to Wyman G Smith, Jr and Barbara Spencer Smith of Carmichael, CA. Wiley, to those in his inner circle, was an adoring husband to Kathleen Ryan Smith, whom he married in 1975 at their favorite place on earth, Silver Lake. He was a devoted father to Lindsay, Whitney Farris (Robert), and Paige and Papa extraordinaire to granddaughters Sophia, Madeline, Kayla, Phoebe, and Vivian all of Napa, CA. He was big brother and friend to Candace Wheelock (Peter) of Darien, CT and Uncle to John, David (Sylvana), and Matthew. He is also survived by many, many cousins who he loved gathering with at the annual Family Reunions. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Continuum Hospice for the exceptional care and support as well as his devoted caregivers who helped to make his life full and rich. Wyman will be laid to rest at Silver Lake and a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in the name of Wyman Smith to either Parkinson's Foundation or Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation or The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation.