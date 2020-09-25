Sally Gunby

1929 - 2020

Sally Gunby (91) of Napa, CA and Albuquerque, NM entered into eternal rest on 9/21/20.

Born September 12, 1929 to Frank & Marie Frabizio in Cokedale, CO, she was raised and educated in Sunnyside, UT and Trinidad, CO and a resident of Vallejo and Napa, CA since 1953 and since 2017 of Albuquerque, NM. Mom cherished her upbringing and shared many stories about her 4 sisters and a happy family that lived in a small coal mining town. Money was scarce, but they had lots of love.

Mom & Dad met at a dance in 1957 and married in 1959. Ballroom dancing was an important aspect of their lives until health problems stopped their dancing in 2013. She was employed at Breuners Furniture and Morris Plan Savings & Loan in Vallejo, CA until she married Dad. A stay at home mom, she was a devoted mother who loved to sing nursery rhymes. Mom had a beautiful soprano voice and sang with the Mother Singers, The Entertainers and the Choral Society at many functions in Napa. She was also a member of the Ballroom Dancers, Sons of Italy, Italian Catholic Federation, and the St. Thomas Aquinas Church where she served on the Alter Guild.

Mom's hobbies were embroidery, crafts, gardening, puzzles, bird watching and reading. Mom & Dad shared many wonderful trips throughout the world; they visited 24 nations, 40 states and took 10 cruises. Mom was a woman of great faith and made friends wherever she went.

Mom's family would like to acknowledge the caregiver angels that cared for her in recent years; Ramona and Katie (Napa), Elsy, Sabrina, Cindy, Kelli, Mary (ABQ) and Anna, Victoria, Michelle, Lynelle, Lolita and Tessina (Buena Vista Senior Care ABQ).

Mom is survived by her daughter Kim Sylvester, Albuquerque, NM, step-daughter Cathy & husband Daryl Hart, Chewelah, WA, sisters Yvonne & husband Tom Ryan Sacramento, CA and Marie Bragazzi, Fremont, CA, grandchildren Lauren & husband Erik Highberg, Spokane, WA, Jake Wines, Springs Creek, NV, Andy Wines & wife Kathi, Lamoille, NV, Kiley & husband Luke Tebo, Albuquerque, NM, great-grandchildren Zachary and Hannah Morsell, Jack, Wyatt, Willie and Waylon Wines and many nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her husband Jim in October 2017, her sisters Nickie Soanes and Sandy Wieser, and her step-daughter Tomie Gunby.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer's Association in mom's name. Private services to be held at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, CA. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.