Rose G. Lamme

1926 - 2020

Rose passed away peacefully at her home in Napa on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 94. "I've had a good run" she would often joke and boy did she!

To those who knew Rose they saw a giver...of her time, energy and passion into making everyone around her happy and feel special. She took immense joy in being actively involved in her children's lives. While she complained that her house always felt like Grand Central Station we knew she secretly loved it. Her smile and refined, gracious manner and elegant look made Mom a standout but she was really a very private, shy person. She preferred to stay behind the scenes making sure that all things ran smoothly for everyone else. Mom had a strong work ethic and "I can't" was often met with THE LOOK ...you know the one only a mom can give. She believed in bettering oneself as an obligation and education as the key to that better life. She herself proudly graduated from Napa Valley College in 1990 at the age of 64! One would think that such a fiercely hard working, loving and devoted person started her life with these qualities being modeled for her. That wasn't the case.

Rose is sixth generation Californian whose relatives settled here back in the 1790's long before California became a state. Rose was born in San Jose on August 5, 1926 as Geraldine Alvarado. Her biological parents were Marion Anthony Menoggi and Isabel Rita Alvarados (Granadas). Her parents were young farm workers in Santa Clara Valley. Geraldine (Rose) spent her first 17 months with her mother before being put into the Children's Home Society of California in January 1928. She lived at the orphanage for 16 months before being adopted on April 30, 1929 by Pedro and Maria Gutierrez. The Gutierrezs' changed her name from Geraldine to Rose. Rose's childhood was spent as a child laborer in the cotton fields of Kerman in Fresno County until running way from her adoptive family at the age of 16. She scrapped and worked various jobs supporting herself in the years following.

Rose met her husband of 62 years, Ken Lamme, in 1949 and started her family soon after. They lived in Fresno and then settled in Santa Cruz with Bob and Katie, their two oldest children. Much later they were surprised to welcome twin girls, Kim and Karrie, into the mix. Napa Valley became her home in 1972 and she never looked back. Her most special memories are of the neighbors and lifelong friends she made on Redwood Road, the active social life with my dad at the Elks Club and anything she could involve herself in with her daughters' various activities. Her passion for education became a career later in life as she worked in the Admissions Office at Napa Valley College. She took the international students under her wing and kept in contact with them long after graduation and her retirement from the college.

She is predeceased by her husband Ken in 2012. Her children that mourn her passing are Robert (Monica) Lamme, Katie (Jim) Kemp, Kim (Jeff) Streblow and Karrie Singler. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Our family would like to thank Nate of 3 Angels Caregiving for their loving care this past year of her life. They provided companionship, comfort and dignity during Rose's final months.

Rose and Ken will be interred together at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa.