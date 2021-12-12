Menu
Al Kirtlink
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Al Kirtlink

1938 - 2021

Al Kirtlink was born in Hannibal, Missouri on Father's Day, Sunday, June 19, 1938. His parents Hurley and Jannie Marie Kirtlink were always proud to say their son arrived on Father's Day.

Al's father took a job as a milker at a dairy in Potter Valley, Ca moving from Illinois when Al was 9. Al grew up loving the country life and attended a one room school house. Riding horses, hunting, and fishing always enjoying the outdoors.

When Al was 14 his Dad got a job at Mare Island and his family moved to Napa. Al hunted ducks on the Napa River, hunted deer in Pope Valley and Lake County and fished every lake and stream including the ocean. His freezer was always full.

Al graduated from Napa High School in 1956. Al met his wife Janet Moore and they married right out of High School and it lasted 65 years. He joined Plumbers and Steamfitters 343, apprenticeship program, working for Harold Beasley Plumbing in Vallejo and Fairfield. He became a foreman before his five-year graduation. He then worked for Clifford Erwin Plumbing and heating for 17 years as a top foreman.

In 1979 Al and Janet opened Janal Plumbing, Inc. Al trained many young men apprentices in the almost 60 years of his plumbing career. This included his son Robert Kirtlink, and grandsons Ryan and Eric Perez and Zack Kirtlink. Al retired in 2004 buying a hunting ranch out of Ukiah. He loved spending time there with the family.

Al and Janet traveled to many places and enjoyed hunting and fishing all over the world. Al was a man that took good care of the land and believed in being a good Stewart of God's earth and all that inhabited it. Al learned about the Lord at an early age. Because of his early acceptance of the Lord, he served the Lord all of his life. Serving on church boards, treasurer, and Sunday School teacher. Janet his wife was always active in church with him doing whatever was needed. Al was a generous man and lived with an open hand.

In recent years Al became a skilled wood craftsman and made many beautiful wood cutting boards, Butcher blocks and many specialty items. His handcrafted boards have been featured gifts for wine club members and sold in exclusive kitchen shops. His biggest joy was always to gift someone special with something he made from his woodcraft collection.

Al would always say his biggest joy was his family. Always making time for what was important to them.

Al and Janet raised their 3 children, on Olive Hill Lane, Napa. They were active in 4 H and had Fair animals every year. Recently Al and Janet along with other family members relocated to Meridian, Idaho.

On November 19, Al passed peacefully with his wife Janet, son Robert, daughters Stacy Perez, Connie Kirtlink, daughter in law Zina Kirtlink all at his side.

Al was predeceased by his parents Hurley and Marie Kirtlink grandsons Kristopher Kirtlink, Anthony Rodrigues and baby great granddaughter Suzy Hernandez

Al is survived by his wife Janet, son Robert (Zina) Kirtlink of Napa, daughter Stacy (Mark) Perez of Middleton, Idaho and daughter Connie Kirtlink of Meridian, Idaho. Seven grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Graveside service was held November 29,2021 at Middleton Cemetery in Middleton, Idaho.

A celebration of Life is planned for Saturday January 15, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Location, Napa Valley Life Church, 2303 Trower Ave. Napa. Reception following.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Missions program at Napa Valley Life Church, 2303 Trower Ave, Napa, Ca 94558. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105 American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Napa Valley Life Church
2303 Trower Ave., Napa, CA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
12 Entries
Many blessings to your family during this difficult time. Al was truly blessed and surrounded by what mattered most. What a strong legacy passed down to his family, filled with richness, significance, and satisfying memories. Bless and Love you guys!
Sandra and Marc DeMatteo
December 21, 2021
Dearest Janet & Family, Sending our prayers, condolences and love for your recent loss. Al was a special man and never forgot how much he and Janal help us build our home. May you find comfort in the many wonderful years you shared together.
Judy Pridmore & Family
Friend
December 19, 2021
My Father was a walking living example of living your life with honestly and integrity. He was my hero, sunshine, and first love. Miss you everyday Dad to infinity.
Stacy Perez
Family
December 19, 2021
I just learned of Al's passing. I knew Al and Jan when we were members of Grace Baptist Church in Napa. Al was a good friend for too short of a time. The best hunting dog I ever had was a black lab that Al somehow managed to obtain for me for the cost of his papers. I have often told the story about mentioning to Al that I wished I had a lab pup and a week later he called me and said that if I could afford $30, he was mine. My condolences and hugs to Al's family. He was a wonderful friend back in the day,
Marty Stiewig
Friend
December 16, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss, Janet. What a blessing to have been together for 65 years. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Valeta Frederickson
December 15, 2021
A young Kirtlink family.
Jeannie Snider
Family
December 15, 2021
Janet so sorry for your loss. Remember you guys from Napa High - Praying for your strength during this difficult time. I know how you feel as I lost my darling husband last year.
Virginia Brookins-Brown
School
December 14, 2021
Deep Sympathy and love to Janet, the Kirtlink and Perez families. It´s a sad time for all those who loved and knew Al. He was my brother in law and an important member of our family for 67 years. He worked hard and lived life to the fullest. The legacy Al leaves behind is his large, loving family. A life well lived! Love and Condolences, Jeannie, Andy, Mike, Michelle & Jill
Jeannie Snider
Family
December 13, 2021
When I think of integrity I think of my grandfather . Thank you for being such a hardworking man who loved and took care of his family .I love you and See you on the other side pop! Love Daniel perez
Daniel perez
Family
December 13, 2021
Rob and Stacy, sending condolences to your family on the passing of your father. I always smile and have pleasant memories when I walk along West Park past our former houses and remember the happy days. We were blessed.
Stephanie Farrell
December 13, 2021
In the event you were the same one that went to church at gRace baptist church I remember you and your wife and your parents. My deepest condolences to your family members.
Ronald Hiler
Friend
December 12, 2021
Thank you Al for being a great example of a man. Have hundreds of great memories of you , couldn´t of gotten a better father in law love you till we meet again. Mark Perez
Mark Perez
Family
December 12, 2021
