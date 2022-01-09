Al Kirtlink

1938 - 2021

Al Kirtlink was born in Hannibal, Missouri on Father's Day, Sunday, June 19, 1938. His parents Hurley and Jannie Marie Kirtlink were always proud to say their son arrived on Father's Day.

Al's father took a job as a milker at a dairy in Potter Valley, Ca moving from Illinois when Al was 9. Al grew up loving the country life and attended a one room school house. Riding horses, hunting, and fishing always enjoying the outdoors.

When Al was 14 his Dad got a job at Mare Island and his family moved to Napa. Al hunted ducks on the Napa River, hunted deer in Pope Valley and Lake County and fished every lake and stream including the ocean. His freezer was always full.

Al graduated from Napa High School in 1956. Al met his wife Janet Moore and they married right out of High School and it lasted 65 years. He joined Plumbers and Steamfitters 343, apprenticeship program, working for Harold Beasley Plumbing in Vallejo and Fairfield. He became a foreman before his five-year graduation. He then worked for Clifford Erwin Plumbing and heating for 17 years as a top foreman.

In 1979 Al and Janet opened Janal Plumbing, Inc. Al trained many young men apprentices in the almost 60 years of his plumbing career. This included his son Robert Kirtlink, and grandsons Ryan and Eric Perez and Zack Kirtlink. Al retired in 2004 buying a hunting ranch out of Ukiah. He loved spending time there with the family.

Al and Janet traveled to many places and enjoyed hunting and fishing all over the world. Al was a man that took good care of the land and believed in being a good Stewart of God's earth and all that inhabited it. Al learned about the Lord at an early age. Because of his early acceptance of the Lord, he served the Lord all of his life. Serving on church boards, treasurer, and Sunday School teacher. Janet his wife was always active in church with him doing whatever was needed. Al was a generous man and lived with an open hand.

In recent years Al became a skilled wood craftsman and made many beautiful wood cutting boards, Butcher blocks and many specialty items. His handcrafted boards have been featured gifts for wine club members and sold in exclusive kitchen shops. His biggest joy was always to gift someone special with something he made from his woodcraft collection.

Al would always say his biggest joy was his family. Always making time for what was important to them.

Al and Janet raised their 3 children, on Olive Hill Lane, Napa. They were active in 4 H and had Fair animals every year. Recently Al and Janet along with other family members relocated to Meridian, Idaho.

On November 19, Al passed peacefully with his wife Janet, son Robert, daughters Stacy Perez, Connie Kirtlink, daughter in law Zina Kirtlink all at his side.

Al was predeceased by his parents Hurley and Marie Kirtlink grandsons Kristopher Kirtlink, Anthony Rodrigues and baby great granddaughter Suzy Hernandez

Al is survived by his wife Janet, son Robert (Zina) Kirtlink of Napa, daughter Stacy (Mark) Perez of Middleton, Idaho and daughter Connie Kirtlink of Meridian, Idaho. Seven grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Graveside service was held November 29,2021 at Middleton Cemetery in Middleton, Idaho.

A celebration of Life is planned for Saturday January 15, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Location, Napa Valley Life Church, 2303 Trower Ave. Napa. Reception following.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Missions program at Napa Valley Life Church, 2303 Trower Ave, Napa, Ca 94558.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105

American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123