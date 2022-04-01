.Albert Michael Freitas

1921 - 2022

Al passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 100 with his Raiders cap on his head and his daughter Barbara by his side. He was born and raised in Oakland California and was one of 8 children. Al proudly graduated from his revered Castlemont High School. Soon thereafter Al enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1940 and was trained as the Ball Turret Gunner in his B17 "Our Baby" during WWII. He flew 23 missions before he was shot down in 1944 and became a POW for 12 months until the end of the war. After the war, Al attended the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland. Al was a commercial artist and picture framer. He owned his own art gallery and shop where he painted and framed many original paintings for high-rise corporations in San Francisco. Al met Arlene Miller and they married in 1955. They moved to Terra Linda, CA and went on to have six children. In Al's later years, he created and curated the 8th Air Force Room at the Oakland Aviation Museum, where his uniforms, letters and 7 medals are on display. Well into his 90's Al spoke with many students and shared his WWII story and experiences. In 2017 he was invited with his son Raul to fly on a B-17 in Rancho Cordova, where his story ended up on the local TV news. Al was interviewed for a series called "They Served with Honor" in 2019 that appeared in The Napa Register. He was a Member of the Eighth Air Force Historical Society and the 100th Bomb Group Foundation. Al was an avid gardener and he also loved to travel internationally and spent decades going to unique and exotic places. His last trip was when he was 98 and attended his grandson's wedding in Greece. Al was kind, creative, curious and adventurous and always had a twinkle in his eye and a lifelong A's fan. He was deeply loved by all of his family and friends. He is survived by his brother Daniel Freitas of Eureka, Ca and his longtime companion Rose Saporita of Santa Rosa and his children Raul Freitas, Lori Piombo (Guy), Nanci Freitas, Barbara Capers (Clark), Mani Freitas and Beth Freitas and his 8 grand children Robin Pettijohn, Anthony Piombo(Alyssa), Eva Pettijohn, Vincent Piombo, Mario Piombo, Joshua Pettijohn, Brandon Capers, Grayson Capers and his great grandson Santino Piombo. The family would like to thank the "Yountville Veterans Home" for allowing Dad to live independently there for 13 years and all the wonderful care he was given at their skilled nursing facility this last year, and "By The Bay Health, Hospice Care". There will be a Celebration of Life for Al on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at The Yountville Community Center at 2:00 pm. All friends and family are invited to attend.