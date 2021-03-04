Alice Therese Grayewski

1927 - 2021

Alice Therese was born in Vallejo, California on January 11, 1927 and passed peacefully into eternal life on February 24, 2021. She was the youngest child of Herbert Lydon Kilkenny and Jane Leander (Buckley) Kilkenny. She was educated at St. Vincent's Grammar and High Schools graduating with the class of 1944. She joined Solano County Probation Department in 1945 as a Junior Stenographer not realizing she was beginning a long career. Advancements followed through the years and she retired as Supervising Deputy Probation Officer in 1976.

She married Frank Joseph Grayewski at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Vallejo September 18, 1948. They were not blessed with children but were always surrounded by wonderful friends and extended family. Their many godchildren held special places in their hearts.

Alice is survived by her sister, Anne Thompson, nieces Carol (Ronald) Kilby and Marge Dieckman, nephew William (Margaret) Thompson, and a large extended family. Due to Covid 19, no services are planned at this time. The family wishes to thank the devoted caregivers from Stayman Estates and Continuum Care Hospice for their care of our loved one in her final days. For those who wish to remember Alice, the family suggests donations be made in her memory to St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School.