Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Therese Grayewski
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Alice Therese Grayewski

1927 - 2021

Alice Therese was born in Vallejo, California on January 11, 1927 and passed peacefully into eternal life on February 24, 2021. She was the youngest child of Herbert Lydon Kilkenny and Jane Leander (Buckley) Kilkenny. She was educated at St. Vincent's Grammar and High Schools graduating with the class of 1944. She joined Solano County Probation Department in 1945 as a Junior Stenographer not realizing she was beginning a long career. Advancements followed through the years and she retired as Supervising Deputy Probation Officer in 1976.

She married Frank Joseph Grayewski at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Vallejo September 18, 1948. They were not blessed with children but were always surrounded by wonderful friends and extended family. Their many godchildren held special places in their hearts.

Alice is survived by her sister, Anne Thompson, nieces Carol (Ronald) Kilby and Marge Dieckman, nephew William (Margaret) Thompson, and a large extended family. Due to Covid 19, no services are planned at this time. The family wishes to thank the devoted caregivers from Stayman Estates and Continuum Care Hospice for their care of our loved one in her final days. For those who wish to remember Alice, the family suggests donations be made in her memory to St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I remember Alice very well. As a young Deputy Probation Officer, she was my Supervisor until she retired. She was a very nice person to work for and with. Condolences to her family and friends.
Jerry Collins
Coworker
March 26, 2021
Dear Carol, Anne, Marjorie an Family,
I am so very sorry for your loss of dear Alice. She and Frank were our next door neighbors and friends for 45 years. Although they are missed by all of us here, they are once again together with Our Lord.
Patricia McCoulf
Friend
March 10, 2021
Alice along with her husband Frank were both very special to me. I was lucky enough to have both of them living next door to my parents as I was growing up. I remember Alice working for the probation Dept. and Frank at Mare island. Frank was my confirmation sponsor and both came to my folks afterwards to celebrate the event. Can't remember how many dogs they had thru the years but got to know each one everytime my brothers or I hit a baseball or kicked a ball into their backyard.Alice always gave my family a sweet greeting as we passed her house going to school or to church on Sunday. God bless you Alice. We will be neighbors again one day.
Michael Mccoulf
Neighbor
March 8, 2021
Frank and Alice were my Godparents. They were the kindest people I was blessed to have in my life. I am happy that I was able to visit with Alice at the Redwood Retirement Residence in Napa for many years. Alice loved her place there and her friendships made. When I visited her she would always turn the conversation on to me, never dwelling on herself. She had such a positive spirit about her. She battled for her independency but falls and Covid happened. Although it was hard not being able to visit with her I knew she was in good hands. Her niece Carol made sure of this, providing her the care and comfort that she needed. I will miss you dearly Alice but am happy knowing you can be with your family and friends regaining your sight, hearing and beautiful smile. You will be in my heart forever. Rest in Peace Godmom.
Patty Pauletto
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results