Allen "Ed" Coggan

1932 - 2021

On a crisp Oakland day in January 1932, a legendary man was born into this world. Little did he know from his humble beginnings that he would later be the center of so many lives. As the patriarch, he would fashion a family of strong, independent, and passionate children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from his prime example and unencumbered love. Allen "Ed" Coggan was an exemplary man, husband of forty eight years, father of five, grandfather of fifteen, brother of six, a friend to all, and a dedicated serviceman for his country. On Tuesday August 17, 2021 he left this world after leading a full and exciting life.

His humble beginnings, in the small town of Oroville, left him wanting adventure in his life. At fifteen, spurred to do something about it, he joined the Army Air Corps and launched his career. A year after his first enlistment ended, he met and eloped, to marry Virginia E. Bell. Together they had five children: Kathy, Cindy, Allen, Bob, Laura, and a lot of great memories.

A proud and dedicated Airman, Ed served his country for over thirty-five years and rose to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. During his tenure, he watched the Army Air Corps become the United States Air Force and went on to participate in the Korean, Vietnam, and Gulf Wars. He was stationed at multiple bases around the US and overseas.

Ed was a jack of all trades. He was an auto and aircraft mechanic, carpenter, woodworker, gardener, fisherman, hilarious storyteller, and he absolutely loved to go RV'ing. Moreover, he was a man that loved his family through and through. No matter when you walked through the door, he was happy to see you. One day we will get to walk through the door and see him smiling just like the days of old.

He was pre-deceased by his loving wife Virginia (Dee), granddaughter Melissa Bentley, brothers Chuck and Jack, and sister Betty. He is survived by his daughters Kathy, Cindy and Laura (Kevin), sons Allen and Bob (Lilia), grandchildren Jennifer Wamsley, Mark Barber, Bradley Barber, Becky Testagrossa, Christopher Steele, Johnathan Young, Chloe Young, Henry Coggan, Christian Coggan, Brian Coggan, Heather Coggan, Megan Bentley, Alexander Bentley, Nicholas Bentley and many great grandchildren, sister Claudia Donahue, and brothers Ron (Ann), Fred (Debbie) Coggan.

A funeral service is scheduled Tulocay Chapel at 11 am on September 9, 2021 followed by a graveside service. Tulocay is located at 411 Coombsville Rd.