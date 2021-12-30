Anastasia Basil Loban

1934 - 2021

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful and beloved mother and Nouna, Anastasia Basil Loban on December 14, 2021 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Known for her warmth, loving spirit, and endless generosity she truly was a gift to everyone who ever met her, and we will treasure her in our hearts forever.

Born on December 28, 1934 in Salonica, Greece to Maria Louisa and Vasilis Fournari, Anastasia grew up working in the entertainment industry becoming a professional dancer at the young age of fourteen. She created and brought to life her own choreography and lavish costumes while performing throughout much of Europe.

Anastasia then met, fell in love with, and married Delbert Walter Loban, a U.S Air Force serviceman, while he was stationed in Greece. Deciding to build their new life together in the United States, they initially settled in American Canyon, CA where Anastasia worked nearby as a dance instructor at Arther Murray's Dance Studio before making their permanent home in Napa, CA to raise their five children.

A long standing member of the American Contract Bridge League, one of her greatest achievements was becoming a Life Master in Duplicate Bridge and owning and directing the Napa Valley Bridge Club for many years. In addition, she counted the day she became a U.S citizen amongst her proudest moments.

A gifted seamstress, Anastasia enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and embroidering ornate projects many of which she donated to local hospitals and the American Cancer Society. She loved spending her free time on two of the activities she was most passionate about, gambling and bingo. Anastasia was a gourmet cook and loved to spoil her family, friends, and bridge players with her delicious creations.

Anastasia was a remarkable woman filled with many talents but it was the love she had for her family that gave her the most joy in life.

Anastasia was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Walter Loban, and is survived by her children Voula Loban Fonville, Elisabeth "Betty" Loban Fuhrman (Michael), Glen Roy Loban (Missy), Kenneth George Loban (Karen), Maria Louise Von Spreken (Todd), thirteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, with one on the way and Knud Rasmussen.

Mom, you were the light of our lives. You were and always will be our sunshine. S'Agapo Mom.

A Celebration of Her Life to be announced soon.