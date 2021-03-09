Andrew "Andy" Lugo

1960 - 2021

Andrew "Andy" Lugo was born in Napa, California on March 30, 1960 and entered into his eternal home on March 2, 2021. Born to Ernest, Sr and Hope Lugo. He was the middle child with three brothers and three sisters. Survived by his mother, Hope Lugo. His siblings; Olivia Lugo, Frank Lugo, Chris Lugo, Helen (Rodriguez) Lugo, Amanda Lugo, and Ernie Lugo. Wife, Nicole Lugo and step son, Dustin Huntzinger.

Andy graduated from St. Helena High School in 1978. Shortly after graduation, he joined the military, where he served in the US Army and trained to be an electrician. In 1993 he began employment with the NVUSD, as an electrician, where he worked for the past 28 years. He was an active member in the CSEA Union for many of those years. Andy received a degree in Biblical Theology from Golden State Baptist Institute in 1995. He was a member and had a strong passion to serve at Hopewell Baptist Church where he served in many different ministries over the past 30 years.

The family wishes to thank friends and loved ones who have touched his life and in hopes that he touched yours as well.

Service will be held in honor of his life on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1 PM at Hopewell Baptist Church. For those that may not be able to attend, service will be live streamed at hopewellbc.com