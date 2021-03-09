Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Andrew "Andy" Lugo
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021

Andrew "Andy" Lugo

1960 - 2021

Andrew "Andy" Lugo was born in Napa, California on March 30, 1960 and entered into his eternal home on March 2, 2021. Born to Ernest, Sr and Hope Lugo. He was the middle child with three brothers and three sisters. Survived by his mother, Hope Lugo. His siblings; Olivia Lugo, Frank Lugo, Chris Lugo, Helen (Rodriguez) Lugo, Amanda Lugo, and Ernie Lugo. Wife, Nicole Lugo and step son, Dustin Huntzinger.

Andy graduated from St. Helena High School in 1978. Shortly after graduation, he joined the military, where he served in the US Army and trained to be an electrician. In 1993 he began employment with the NVUSD, as an electrician, where he worked for the past 28 years. He was an active member in the CSEA Union for many of those years. Andy received a degree in Biblical Theology from Golden State Baptist Institute in 1995. He was a member and had a strong passion to serve at Hopewell Baptist Church where he served in many different ministries over the past 30 years.

The family wishes to thank friends and loved ones who have touched his life and in hopes that he touched yours as well.

Service will be held in honor of his life on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1 PM at Hopewell Baptist Church. For those that may not be able to attend, service will be live streamed at hopewellbc.com


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Hopewell Baptist Church.
CA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
So sorry to hear of Andy's passing. I first met him when we worked together for a summer at a YMCA day camp in Napa. Then again at NVUSD. He was a great caring person. I know he will be greatly missed.
Bruce Kubler
March 13, 2021
Sorry to here of Andy´s passing. Worked with Andy at nvusd for 30 plus years. He always had a smile for everyone.
Thomas Howe
March 11, 2021
Sending love and comfort to Hope and her family. So sorry to learn of your son´s death.
jackie harrison
March 10, 2021
So sorry for you're loss.may he rest in the peaceful sky's above.
Gilbert,Diahanna and frank Aldaco
March 9, 2021
My sincerest sympathies to you Hope and your children. And to his loving wife and son. I now live in Pahrump, Nevada. Otherwise I would attend services for Andy tomorrow. He was a remarkable man with a great loving heart. I'll always remember all of your child with love
Ginny Phillips Sprott
March 9, 2021
Dearest Nicole, Dustin and all family members... Praying for strength, comfort and Peace, that Only our Heavenly Father can provide ... So very sorry for the loss of this wonderful man, who was such a Blessing to so many ...
Tish Ruskofsky
March 9, 2021
Rest in peace....
Lisa Riella Edwards
March 9, 2021
So sorry about your lost
Adele martin
March 9, 2021
Sadly Lugo family I know the loss of a child. My son´s name was Jack. I have nothing but the fondest memories as a young man helping build your home and many others at Lugo Park in St. Helena. I remember all your kids as wonderful well mannered youngsters. My prayers go out to you all. Someday we will all be together with our Lord. Till then Andrew and Jack will hold court together. God bless them.
Patrick Lewis
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results