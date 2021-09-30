Anne Culbertson Anderson

1930-2021

Anne Culbertson Anderson passed away on September 17, 2021 in St. Helena, California at the age of 91.

She was born February 27, 1930 in Shanghai, China where she spent her early childhood years. This unusual and privileged beginning ended with World War II when she, her sister and mother returned to the States to live in Hillsborough where she completed middle and high school. Her father, however, was interned in China by the Japanese for 18 months.

In 1948 the family moved to Hong Kong which was as close as they could get to the pre-war China they had loved. There Anne met Roy S. Anderson the son of another family they had known in Shanghai. They married in February of 1949 and the next year their first daughter, Loraine, was born in Hong Kong. Roy's import/export work took him to Colombo, Sri Lanka where their second daughter, Lucille, was born. In 1954 Anne sailed to San Francisco with two young children and pregnant with her third child. Lynette was born in San Francisco a few months after their arrival. The family lived in the Mission District for a couple years before settling on Point Loma in San Diego where Roy started his own company. They divorced in 1967. After her daughters were grown she moved to La Jolla.

Anne had just shy of 40 years in San Diego and La Jolla raising her children as well as developing and supporting her community. Her years of life there included creating a 2,000 volume library at the La Jolla Methodist Church, loving her weekly bridge group, enjoying her exercise classes and walks on La Jolla Shores, and hosting visits from her children and eventually grandchildren. Examples of who she was and what she did would include her work trip to Tijuana, Mexico with Habitat for Humanity and a visit to see artist Christo's "The Yellow Umbrellas" over the Grapevine on I-5 with good friends. It was during these years that Anne became the voracious reader for which she was known the rest of her life. Though she never completed college, she definitely proved the point that if you can read, you can be educated.

In 1994, thinking she was getting "old" (she was only 64!), Anne decided to move to St. Helena where her oldest daughter, Loraine, and family had been for years. The first year was a big transition but she persevered. With a little guidance from her daughter and a welcoming community she was soon in an aerobics class, a book group, had discovered Main Street Books, the Methodist Church and Federated Women. Later, she tutored at the Primary School (until age 89), and participated in Great Decisions groups and bridge at Rianda House. In all of these venues she was loved for her good spirit, wit and genuine interest in others.

Anne loved watching two of her grandchildren grow up here and made her annual trips to Massachusetts to see her other daughters and grandchildren. She and Loraine, shared countless coffees, family dinners, Cameo movies, Main Street walks, and concerts, as well as many mutual friends. The family is so grateful for the 27 years she had in St. Helena. She felt very fortunate to be embraced and nurtured by community.

Anne is survived by her daughters, Loraine (Jack) Stuart and Lucy Anderson, her grandchildren Gabe Stein(Audrey), Anna Stein(Darien Sills-Evans), Caitlin Stuart(Chad Krsek), Ian Stuart(Audrey) and Nicholas Anderson(Grace). She had 7 great-grandchildren and loved each one. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynette Anderson, and her sister, Loraine Toms.

There will be a celebration of her life on October 16th at 10:00am to be held at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue, St. Helena. If possible, please RSVP to Ian Stuart at [email protected]

If you would like to honor her life and continue her love of reading for future generations, you may donate to Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation, The Anne Anderson Fund, which will distribute books to children in need in St. Helena. Or please consider the United Methodist Church of St. Helena which meant so much to her.