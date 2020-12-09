Annie Mae Kidwell Pighini

1930 - 2020

Annie Pighini passed away peacefully Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 90. She was surrounded by love and holding her daughter's hand. She had battled dementia for the past 6 years, fighting it every day with grace and tenacity. Despite what it did take from her, she never forgot who her family was, always greeting them with a warm smile and the spark of recognition in her eyes.

Annie was born on July 25, 1930 on a farm in Lacrosse, Arkansas. She was the 3rd of 5 children born to Gladys and Albert Kidwell. When she was 9 years old her family moved from Arkansas and settled in Monticello, California. She attended the one room schoolhouse there and graduated from Winters High School in 1949. She was an A student and participated in baseball, basketball and volleyball with the G.A.A. She was also fondly referred to by her classmates as "Red," because of her beautiful auburn hair.

In 1959, when the town of Monticello became the site for today's Lake Berryessa, she moved to Napa, started working at the Ferro Glove Factory, and met the love of her life, Gilbert Pighini. They married in 1962 and remained in Napa to raise their family.

Together with their children they went on camping trips, fished at local lakes, always had a vegetable garden and enjoyed remodeling their home, which Annie remained in for almost 55 years. She adored her family and ensured that they always felt supported, loved and cared for.

Annie was heartbroken when she lost her husband to cancer in 2000 after 38 years of marriage. After his death, she continued spending as much time with family as possible and rejoicing in all of life's simple pleasures. She adopted a rescue dog named Coco, whom she adored, and that dog became her shadow through the latter part of her life. She loved Giants baseball, growing her own veggies, anything with coconut, the smell of fresh lilacs and would never eat a slice of watermelon without a sprinkle of salt.

To her five grandchildren, she was their beloved Grannie Annie. She loved them deeply, enjoyed having them over often and delighted in all their accomplishments, attending every baseball/softball game, concert, dance show, play and graduation until the last 2 years of her life.

She spent the last 3 ½ years of her life in assisted living. Even then, she attended the classes at Collabria Day Program, and went on outings with her daughter and grandchildren weekly. In what would be her last outing because of the shelter in place, she picked out flowers and helped plant them outside her door with her daughter and youngest grandchild.

Throughout her life, she taught by example with her kindness, generosity, and humility. She consistently put others before herself and was always there to lend a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on. She was young at heart, possessed a quiet strength and resilience, and never let negativity dim her positive spirit. She loved deeply and unconditionally and will be missed beyond measure.

Annie had some amazing caregivers, and her family would like to thank the following people for their love and support.

Michelle Colombini was the first to provide support and companionship while Annie was still living in her home. She brought so much joy, love, and positivity to Annie's life with the activities they did and the time they shared together. We will be forever grateful.

All the caregivers at Hamilton House, especially Suzie, Marian, Renie, Ian, Teresa, Monica, Rupee, Rick, Letty, and Naomi. Throughout her time there, each of you brought so much comfort and light into Annie's life, especially during shelter in place, when her family readily could not. We cannot thank you enough.

Annie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gilbert, her parents Albert and Gladys Kidwell, her sisters Tressie Harris and Elsie Sarasin, infant brother and sister twins Wendell and Lyndell Kidwell and nephews Michael Sarasin and Jim Kidwell.

Annie is survived by her beloved children and grandchildren - daughter Susan (Stan) Schmutz, son Joseph Pighini, grandchildren Jolene Pighini, Leeann Schmutz, Mario Schmutz, Jessica Pighini and Karissa Schmutz, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service was held Sept. 14, 2020 at Tulocay Cemetery under the direction of Claffey and Rota Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so. Donations can be sent to Collabria Day Program. Condolences can be sent to www.claffeyandrota.com.