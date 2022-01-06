Menu
Arthur Harrison Cohn
FUNERAL HOME
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
411 Coombsville Rd
Napa, CA

Arthur Harrison Cohn

1983 - 2021

Arthur Harrison Cohn passed away unexpectedly at his parents' home on December 26, 2021. He was 38 years old.

Arthur was a handsome, talkative young man who loved his family and showed affection easily. Despite the fact that he lived with a developmental disability from birth, he lived a full life. He participated in the Arts program at Brown St. Gallery prior to its closing due to Covid. Arthur had many friends there as well as at his home that he shared with two other young men. He loved spending summers at the family house on Lake Michigan.

Arthur is survived by his parents, Gerald and Joan Harrison Cohn as well as aunts, uncles and cousins in Michigan, Washington, and British Columbia.

The family appreciates the dedicated medical care provided to Arthur by Dr. John Dermody and his staff. We also thank the residential oversight provided by Bayberry Inc. and the instruction and art experience of The Brown Street Gallery Arts Program. Memorial contributions may be sent to Brown Street Gallery, at 2225 Brown St. Suite 106, Napa, 94558 or a charity of your choice.

A service in memory of Arthur will be held at noon on January 12 at Tulocay Funeral Home. Please join the family at the Reception following the service.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Calling hours
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, CA
Jan
12
Service
12:00p.m.
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, CA
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
Dear Jerry & Joan, Our sincerest condolences for the loss of your son. We've only met you a few times and we know how much he was loved and that his memory will be cherished. We're just a few doors down but only a door-knock away. We pray for comfort and peace. Mike & Ginger
Ginger & Mike Hendee
Other
January 25, 2022
Hi Joan and Jerry, just heard about Arthurs passing and am so sad for you. I can't imagine the loss of your young man. I'm sorry I didn't know in time to attend the service. My thoughts are with you. I never got to meet him but just hearing you speak of him brought a light to your eyes. He was loved and that is all we can hope for. My condolences.
Maryann Ariansen
January 18, 2022
Joan and Jerry, I am so sorry for your loss of Arthur! I will never forget meeting the 3 of you so many years ago! Arthur was such a treasure for you and so well loved. He knew it! My condolences to you both and all of your friends and relatives!
Karla Stromberger (Snorf)
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Arthur lived for a time next door to me on Pickwick Drive. I had an occasional opportunity to say hello to him. He seemed like such a gentle, friendly young man, and always impeccably dressed. I hope your memories of your boy will bring you comfort and smiles. Kathie Respini
Kathie
Other
January 6, 2022
Becci- Nicole and Shineek
January 6, 2022
First, condolences to Arthur's family I am so sorry for the loss of your son, there aren't any words that I can say to ease your pain. Arthur was bigger than life itself, he was funny, kind and just silly. If I would be talking he would try to interrupt me and if I didn't pay attention right away he would call me Bethany or Barbara because he knew I would stop whatever I was doing to give him my sole attention and then he would laugh. Arthur was a light in my life like no other, he made me laugh and everyone who was around at the time would be laughing to. I'm going to miss you Arthur Cohn, RIP my friend you'll never be forgotten because you stole apiece of my heart when you left. Until we meet again
Becci Huffman
Work
January 6, 2022
I worked with Arthur many years ago when he attended imperial way (Nvss) in Napa ! He was such a sweetheart and always so very kind and loving to me and anyone in my group for the day ! I will miss you Arthur and although you are gone , you will never ever be forgotten by me - until we meet again --- SHELL as Arthur called me !
Michelle hayes
Work
January 6, 2022
