Arthur Harrison Cohn

1983 - 2021

Arthur Harrison Cohn passed away unexpectedly at his parents' home on December 26, 2021. He was 38 years old.

Arthur was a handsome, talkative young man who loved his family and showed affection easily. Despite the fact that he lived with a developmental disability from birth, he lived a full life. He participated in the Arts program at Brown St. Gallery prior to its closing due to Covid. Arthur had many friends there as well as at his home that he shared with two other young men. He loved spending summers at the family house on Lake Michigan.

Arthur is survived by his parents, Gerald and Joan Harrison Cohn as well as aunts, uncles and cousins in Michigan, Washington, and British Columbia.

The family appreciates the dedicated medical care provided to Arthur by Dr. John Dermody and his staff. We also thank the residential oversight provided by Bayberry Inc. and the instruction and art experience of The Brown Street Gallery Arts Program. Memorial contributions may be sent to Brown Street Gallery, at 2225 Brown St. Suite 106, Napa, 94558 or a charity of your choice.

A service in memory of Arthur will be held at noon on January 12 at Tulocay Funeral Home. Please join the family at the Reception following the service.