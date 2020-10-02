Audrey Muriel del Mas

1931 - 2020

On September 22, 2020, Audrey Muriel del Mas, 89 years of age, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior.

Audrey exuded her love for Christ in all she did and her love will continue to be cherished forever.

On August 26, 1931, Audrey Muriel Philbrick was born to Wendell and Mildred Philbrick of Napa, California, where she spent her childhood with her brother Russell Philbrick and beloved friends. Russell predeceased her in 2017.

Audrey later attended Napa High School and met her high school sweetheart, Raymond Andrew Palmer del Mas. They enjoyed their first date at the evening high school basketball game.

At 23, Audrey and Raymond were married on May 16, 1954 at First Christian Church in Napa. Audrey became a mother of two children, a wonderful homemaker, and lived in Napa, her hometown, for years to come. In 2013, she moved to Palm Springs to be near to and cared for by her son. The family wishes to sincerely thank the management & staff of Hallmark Assisted Living Palm Springs for the wonderful care and love they provided to Audrey. She was very happy living there.

In her earlier years, Audrey worked as a secretary in the Ammunition Depot at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. She was a skilled crafter with crocheting and known for gifting beautiful baby blankets, booties, and hats to family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening and loved hummingbirds that visited her porch every day. On special occasions, friends and family could always count on receiving a greeting card from Audrey that included one of her lovely, heartfelt notes in her beautiful handwriting. She demonstrated her kind and caring ways throughout her entire life.

Audrey Muriel del Mas is survived by her two children, Patricia Elizabeth Moore (Joel) and Robert Earl del Mas, her two Granddaughters, Jennifer Renee Edwards (Corey) and Holly Dawn-Coates Drommerhausen (John), and her Great-Grandson, Jason Andrew Edwards. In addition, a multitude of extended family and many lifelong friends. Audrey will forever remain a light of joy and grace within our hearts.