Bailey Boyden Jackson

1970 - 2020

Bailey died unexpectedly after a short illness. He spent his early years in Manhattan Beach CA before moving with his family to Wayzata MN. During his teen years he lived in Chicago and Hinsdale IL He was a resident of Santa Rosa for the past 15 years.

Bailey was disabled at age 19 by a truamatic brain injury which changed the course of his life. In spite of challenges, he persevered. Bailey was a lover of all things Chicago, especially the Cubs. He reveled in their World Series championship in 2016.

Bailey is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Jackson of Napa, sister, Shannon Jackson and nephew and niece Jack and Daphne Korcuska of Berkeley. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Jackson and stepfather, Harvey Zuckerman.

Because of Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no in-person memorial at this time. Donations in Bailey's name would be welcomed and may be made to Caritas Village which will provide social services and affordable housing in Santa Rosa. www.caritas-village.org/donate or Caritas Village P.O. Box 4900 Santa Rosa CA 95402