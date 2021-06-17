Barbara Ann Allen

1931 - 2021

Barbara Ann Allen received her angel wings on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She will be joining her beloved husband, Arthur E. Allen, Jr., who predeceased her in 2012.

Barbara was born in San Francisco, California to Samuel D. Allen Sr. and Anna Blanche (Stark) Allen. After high school, Barbara was enrolled in Children's Hospital Nursing Program from which she graduated in 1952.

Barbara spent her life in service to others working at Queen of the Valley Hospital and in private practice with Richard G. Clark where she met and made many long-time acquaintances and friends. While working with Dr. Clark, she obtained her Pediatric Nurse Practitioner license as a member of the first graduating class at UC Davis. Following Dr. Clarks' retirement, she served as a school nurse with Yolo County Office of Education Infant Program before moving to geriatrics at the Veteran's Home of California, Yountville, from where she retired after 44 years of nursing service.

Continuing in her service to others, she and Art were deeply involved in the Napa Elks Club and Napa Emblem Club and their activities to support the community of Napa. She supported Art in his endeavors with Telephone Pioneers and Optimist International and thoroughly enjoyed the travel which came as part of their commitment to service.

In 1996, Barbara was diagnosed with breast cancer and participated in the first trials of treatment for the disease which improves outcomes. As a 25-year survivor, she was proud to be in that first group and pioneer the success of the treatment.

Barbara was keenly interested in genealogy and completed the necessary paperwork for herself, her daughters, granddaughters, and great granddaughter, to join Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member and past regent for Vineyard Trails Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of Colonial Dames Society. She was passionate about service and support to veterans and their families and participated in Wreaths Across America and Operation: With Love from Home as well as gathering and purchasing items for residents of the Veteran's Home in Yountville.

As an avid sports fan, Barbara was remiss that she was unable to attend a Giant's or 49er's game but she enjoyed watching games on TV and was particularly fond of Kruk and Kuip's broadcasting. Barbara also enjoyed watching the men's and women's PGA tour matches.

Barbara is survived by her children, John (Jacqueline), Alysandra (James), and Debbie (David). She leaves grandchildren, Matthew (Amy), Cedar (Joshua), James, Jennifer (Erich), Jean, and Devon as well as several great grandchildren, all of whom she was enormously proud.

Many thanks to the Rodriguez family and the Collabria Care Team of Napa for their support and guidance. A memorial service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00a.m. Donations in her memory can be made to Vineyard Trails Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution or any agency that supports veteran's.

In true Barbara fashion, she requests that flowers are not sent to honor her. Her preference is that you send flowers to someone you love who you may not have seen or talked to for a while to remind yourself and your loved one that connections with friends and family are priceless and need to be nurtured.