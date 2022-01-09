Barbara Jean Casstevens

1940 - 2021

Barbara (Bobbie) Casstevens passed away December 23, 2021 a day after her 81st Birthday. She was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer several weeks earlier. Bobbie was born on December 22, 1940 in San Francisco to Lela and Clyde Mattes, one of seven children. She grew up in Daly City and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958. During high school she was a head majorette. She was quite the dancer and would go to "Bimbos" in San Francisco with her good friend Judy Mac and dance on the stage! After high school, Bobbie worked for United California Theatres and attended cosmetology school at night, earning her license. She met Jim, her future husband, at a greasy spoon called "Marie's" in San Francisco located on Turk and Leavenworth streets. Bobbie and Jim were married on April 19, 1961 and lived in Burlingame for several years before moving to Napa. Bobbie and Jim welcomed "Jimmy", their only child in February 1969. Bobbie loved being a Mom and housewife. While Jimmy was in elementary school, Bobbie played tennis at Silverado Country Cub and was a top singles player for several years. She worked at Napa Valley Unified School District in the payroll department and retired with 18 years. She was the recipient of the "Classified Employee of the Year" award and was highly respected at NVUSD.

Bobbie loved her 2 little doggies Roxie and Buddy, and walked them every day. She loved to garden and tended to her beautiful roses. She had a green thumb and could make almost anything grow. She also loved hummingbirds and had several feeders outside her big kitchen window so she could watch them. She liked having lunch with her friends and sometimes went to Cache Creek Casino as she liked the slot machines!

During Bobbie's last few weeks of her life, her beloved nephew, Clyde Mattes and his wife Loretta, came down from Oregon to take care of her. She lost her husband Jim in 1999 and her son Jimmy in 2012.

Bobbie is also predeceased by her parents Lela and Clyde Mattes, and her siblings: Elmer, Earl, Margie and Maryann. She is survived by two sisters Edna and Vivian, Nephews Clyde Mattes and William Elmer Mattes, and other nieces and nephews.

No services will be held as per Bobbie's wishes. She will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery.