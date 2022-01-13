Barbara Gleeson

1933 - 2022

After a short time managing a handful of health issues, Barbara Gleeson passed away on January 5, 2022. Leading up to her passing, Barb was supported, loved and cherished daily by her immediate family – Jerry Gleeson, her husband of 66 incredible years of marriage, and her children: Tom Gleeson (Cyndi), Mary Kate Gleeson, Beth Gleeson Braby (Nelson), Meg Gleeson, Mike Gleeson (Lisa), Jim Gleeson (Lauren) and Patrick Gleeson (Pamela).

Barb was born in Duluth, Minnesota on February 4, 1933. She was the second of 3 children, and the only daughter of John and Connie Stack. She attended Catholic School from Kindergarten through college in Duluth. Barb was a wicked smart, straight A student, and an equally talented athlete. As a young girl, she could be found playing baseball with the older neighborhood boys, whom she often out played, and had even caught the eye of a minor league player/coach who lived nearby and suggested she join a "real team." She also learned archery and golf in her teens, at a time when women were not rewarded or encouraged to excel in sports. Most important to Barb, however, was her faith. At St. Scholastica Academy in Duluth, she was voted "All College Woman" in 1955, which was the top honor given to the graduating senior with the highest GPA who also excelled in athletics, service, and faith.

After graduating from college, Barb married Jerry Gleeson on June 25, 1955, and they moved to Seattle where Jerry worked for Boeing and Barb worked as a social worker. After having seven wonderful children, Barb and Jerry moved to Napa in 1970.

Barb was an incredible mother, friend, mentor and spiritual beacon to everyone she ever met. She was a beautiful woman that could literally light up a room with her infectious smile. Barb's smile was not a facial expression, it was a full body experience. When she met you, her smile wrapped around your entire body and held you tight. And when she greeted you with a hug it was filled with comfort, love and joy. Her hugs were a blessing until the end.

Barb's faith was strong and unwavering. She dedicated her life to serving God. In the early '60s Barb became a "Daughter of Mary" and she proudly wore her Daughter of Mary medal every day until she passed. When Barb said she would pray for you, your family, your friends, your friends, friends, your pets, etc., she was all in and she had you covered. Her faith was all about service and service to others. Her entire life was committed to taking care of others, never once putting herself first. To be honest it was absolutely exhausting to watch, but her energy was boundless. Even as we moved along in mom's final years, months, weeks and days it was never about her, her aches or pains or her dialysis treatments. Her focus was always on others and whether there was anything she could do to help. Her dedication to serving others is where she found her joy, peace and comfort. Her service to others was in her core and it was her faith that motivated her never settling for being done.

Barb was all about opening up her home to anyone and everyone. She used to say, "When you open your home to others, you open your heart. And when you open your heart, you always find love and peace." And she opened her home to countless people and was never disappointed by gathering folks around the table for a meal, a glass of wine and a hearty laugh. She loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. Barb was also incredible chef. Cooking for 9 on daily basis was nothing and she pulled a tasty rabbit out of the hat, each and every time. Barb never missed a game, a concert, a play or a performance. She loved supporting her kids (including all her grandchildren) in all their activities.

In her copious spare time, when she was not at church, volunteering at a gathering, helping her friends with cleaning, cooking and doing loads of laundry she enjoyed working at various jobs in the wine industry going back to the early '70s. Late in her career, she found her second wind working as an ombudsman in Napa for 15 years. She loved that job and she happily worked until she "retired" at 88 years old. Her kids joked with her that she retired too early and she had many years left in her.

Barb accomplished much in her life and there is much we will never know about because she would not talk about all the things she did behind the scenes. She would say, "Don't thump your chest and say look at what I accomplished. Just do good things quietly and humbly and you will always be rewarded."

Everyone that met Barb, loved Barb. We all were blessed to know her. She will be missed but know that she is with us each and every day. When good happens in your life, feel confident that Barb had a hand in it. She just won't let you know it was her. "God is good and friends are for sharing."

Barb is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jerry, her brother James Stack, her seven children and their spouses/significant others, fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A Rosary Service and Funeral Service for Barb are planned for late January at St. Apollinaris Church in Napa. The Rosary will be held, Friday, January 28th at 6pm and the Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 29th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barb's name can be made to: The Carmelite Monastery, Oakville, St. Apollinaris, Napa, The Napa Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, Collabria Care, Napa and/or The Justin-Siena High School Foundation, Napa.