Barbara Gleeson
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022

Barbara Gleeson

1933 - 2022

After a short time managing a handful of health issues, Barbara Gleeson passed away on January 5, 2022. Leading up to her passing, Barb was supported, loved and cherished daily by her immediate family – Jerry Gleeson, her husband of 66 incredible years of marriage, and her children: Tom Gleeson (Cyndi), Mary Kate Gleeson, Beth Gleeson Braby (Nelson), Meg Gleeson, Mike Gleeson (Lisa), Jim Gleeson (Lauren) and Patrick Gleeson (Pamela).

Barb was born in Duluth, Minnesota on February 4, 1933. She was the second of 3 children, and the only daughter of John and Connie Stack. She attended Catholic School from Kindergarten through college in Duluth. Barb was a wicked smart, straight A student, and an equally talented athlete. As a young girl, she could be found playing baseball with the older neighborhood boys, whom she often out played, and had even caught the eye of a minor league player/coach who lived nearby and suggested she join a "real team." She also learned archery and golf in her teens, at a time when women were not rewarded or encouraged to excel in sports. Most important to Barb, however, was her faith. At St. Scholastica Academy in Duluth, she was voted "All College Woman" in 1955, which was the top honor given to the graduating senior with the highest GPA who also excelled in athletics, service, and faith.

After graduating from college, Barb married Jerry Gleeson on June 25, 1955, and they moved to Seattle where Jerry worked for Boeing and Barb worked as a social worker. After having seven wonderful children, Barb and Jerry moved to Napa in 1970.

Barb was an incredible mother, friend, mentor and spiritual beacon to everyone she ever met. She was a beautiful woman that could literally light up a room with her infectious smile. Barb's smile was not a facial expression, it was a full body experience. When she met you, her smile wrapped around your entire body and held you tight. And when she greeted you with a hug it was filled with comfort, love and joy. Her hugs were a blessing until the end.

Barb's faith was strong and unwavering. She dedicated her life to serving God. In the early '60s Barb became a "Daughter of Mary" and she proudly wore her Daughter of Mary medal every day until she passed. When Barb said she would pray for you, your family, your friends, your friends, friends, your pets, etc., she was all in and she had you covered. Her faith was all about service and service to others. Her entire life was committed to taking care of others, never once putting herself first. To be honest it was absolutely exhausting to watch, but her energy was boundless. Even as we moved along in mom's final years, months, weeks and days it was never about her, her aches or pains or her dialysis treatments. Her focus was always on others and whether there was anything she could do to help. Her dedication to serving others is where she found her joy, peace and comfort. Her service to others was in her core and it was her faith that motivated her never settling for being done.

Barb was all about opening up her home to anyone and everyone. She used to say, "When you open your home to others, you open your heart. And when you open your heart, you always find love and peace." And she opened her home to countless people and was never disappointed by gathering folks around the table for a meal, a glass of wine and a hearty laugh. She loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. Barb was also incredible chef. Cooking for 9 on daily basis was nothing and she pulled a tasty rabbit out of the hat, each and every time. Barb never missed a game, a concert, a play or a performance. She loved supporting her kids (including all her grandchildren) in all their activities.

In her copious spare time, when she was not at church, volunteering at a gathering, helping her friends with cleaning, cooking and doing loads of laundry she enjoyed working at various jobs in the wine industry going back to the early '70s. Late in her career, she found her second wind working as an ombudsman in Napa for 15 years. She loved that job and she happily worked until she "retired" at 88 years old. Her kids joked with her that she retired too early and she had many years left in her.

Barb accomplished much in her life and there is much we will never know about because she would not talk about all the things she did behind the scenes. She would say, "Don't thump your chest and say look at what I accomplished. Just do good things quietly and humbly and you will always be rewarded."

Everyone that met Barb, loved Barb. We all were blessed to know her. She will be missed but know that she is with us each and every day. When good happens in your life, feel confident that Barb had a hand in it. She just won't let you know it was her. "God is good and friends are for sharing."

Barb is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jerry, her brother James Stack, her seven children and their spouses/significant others, fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A Rosary Service and Funeral Service for Barb are planned for late January at St. Apollinaris Church in Napa. The Rosary will be held, Friday, January 28th at 6pm and the Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 29th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barb's name can be made to: The Carmelite Monastery, Oakville, St. Apollinaris, Napa, The Napa Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, Collabria Care, Napa and/or The Justin-Siena High School Foundation, Napa.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
28
Rosary
6:00p.m.
St. Apollinaris Church
Napa, CA
Jan
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Apollinaris Church
Napa, CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patrick and all family. I never met your mother, but I am sure that Patrick is a reflection of her. Kind and courteous. My prayers go out to all.
Michael Mitchell
Other
February 17, 2022
So sorry to hear about your mother wife and sister. As a kid I remember her being so sweet. Sorry for your loss.
Deanna gibson
Friend
February 1, 2022
Barbara lived a blessed life and was able to raise a wonderful family along with Jerry. With so many memories and so many reasons to be thankful, she is now at peace in Heaven. God Bless- Dan Mansir and Family
Mansir Family
Friend
January 29, 2022
As others have, we share the beautiful memories of this special lady. Yes, she was gracious and generous to the extent that she invited my family, including my mother and three children, to share a beautiful Thanksgiving meal with her extensive family. We all know a Thanksgiving meal is a lot of work and Barbara pulled it off with ease and grace. Her energy was boundless and always with a smile and great humor and warm hugs.
Tom and Linda Corbett
Friend
January 27, 2022
Dear Gleeson Family, Though we never met Barbara, through Patrick and Pamela and hearing her wonderful story, we feel like we know her! And certainly wish we could have! As you celebrate her life, may God's blessings and peace lift and encourage you in this special time. John and Casey
John and Casey Armstrong
Family
January 21, 2022
Such a beautiful obituary! Described Ms. Barb to a T. So blessed to have known her, and lucky enough to know her 7 beautiful children. Thoughts and prayers to all of the Gleesons and miss all of you. God bless
Maureen McCabe Spring
January 20, 2022
Barb was my dear friend for many years. Such wonderful memories-from early days as new parents to later years of fun gatherings as Sunriver and Yachats! Barb was a special person-deep in her Faith, a fantastic mother, loyal friend and one who spread Joy and Love. I will miss our phone calls but am so glad she is at Peace. My prayers and Love are with all the Gleesons.
Adrienne Zeiger
Friend
January 18, 2022
I'm so sad to read of Mrs Gleeson's passing. She was such a joy to see, and to talk and joke, with at Vallergas. The bonus visits over the years were seeing her and Mr Gleeson at St John the Baptist school/sports events. She always(!) had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye-the kindness just bubbled out of her. Watching her with her husband, seeing their relationship on display, made me strive for that kind of love and happiness. I feel honored to have had the many moments of sharing life with her in the grocery store, school, and church. Love and hugs to Mrs Gleeson's huge family.
Molly Towey
Friend
January 17, 2022
Along the bumpy road in this game of life we play certain individuals make a difference; Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Christ, Dalai Lama. Barb was one of these people. Love starts when another´s needs are more important than your own. Giving, looking for nothing in return. Barb Gleeson was a torch bearer of this mantra. One never knows who they touch. Our family has seen Barb once in 40 years and when our children were notified of her passing, the flood gates opened behind their eyes. Barb, Jerry, the Gleeson children, and Father Bill live on in each member of our family. Jerry, we understand your loss, we feel your pain. You and your family are in our prayers. Just love, Family Fogarty
The Fogarty Family: David, Darlene, Sean, Scott, Shannon, Shelly, Shane, Se
January 17, 2022
Virginia Johnson and Family
January 14, 2022
Barb was every kind, gracious and wonderful adjective one could imagine. A fine lady. We shared our faith when we met at the Carmelite Monastery after Sunday Masses about 12 years ago. Her medal that she wore and loved was a "Child of Mary" medal from the sodality of the same name from the Religious of the Sacred Heart. It is a great honor to be a member and practice its mission: "Committed to discovering and making known the love of the Heart of Jesus by imitating Mary and being a woman of faith and prayer." Barb was all of that.
Brooke Bledsoe
Friend
January 13, 2022
Spectacular woman. My best childhood memories are from holidays spent with your family. The freedom and joy your mom allowed us to experience in all the wonderful places you lived are the stories books are made of. What a joy she brought to this world.
Lorraine Strassman
Family
January 13, 2022
Barb was one in a million. She was so kind and loving. It's true that she had you covered if she was going to pray for you. I felt she had a direct line and often asked for her prayers! I just love Barb and will miss her so much. What a sweet and genuine soul. One of my fondest memories is taking her to dialysis in my Audi convertible-she loved it!! Rest well, Barb. You deserve it.
Leisa Matthes
January 13, 2022
