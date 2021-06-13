Barbara T. Johnson

1927 - 2021

Barbara T. Johnson, a long-time resident of Napa, died peacefully at her home on June 6.

Born on Dec. 19, 1927, in Berkeley, California, she was one of eight children of Alice and Earl Tapley. She was christened Wilhelmina Barbara Harriet, but friends and family always knew her as "Barbara."

In 1946, she married Alvin LeRoy Johnson, a handsome banker whom she met at a roller-skating rink. They were married for 65 years before his death in 2012.

They were the parents of two children, Kathleen and Carl Stephen.

Barbara and Al lived in Oakland and San Leandro before moving to Napa, where he worked for Wells Fargo until he retired.

A life-long homemaker and dedicated volunteer, Barbara was a member of Community Projects for 40 years. There, as a member of the Glitter Group, she made crafts for their annual Fancy Fair. She was also a lifetime member and past president of Napa Needlers, and her gifts of holiday decorations are treasures in many families. At one point, she earned the distinction of being the Needler with the most unfinished projects, about 95.

She had enjoyed traveling with Kathleen, an airline flight attendant, and after Kathleen's marriage to Bill Jacobson, Barbara and Al often traveled to Oregon to visit them.

They also spent time in Livermore, where their son was employed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. She was a great favorite with her grandchildren and was indispensable at Thanksgiving dinners, because she was the one who knew how to make gravy.

Barbara and Al often spent weekends at their mobile home in Mendocino with their good friends, Dorothy and Henry Gundling. Barbara and Dorothy would tend their garden while Al and Henry went fishing

A good friend to many, she enjoyed gathering for her favorite cup of tea, and well into her 80s, Barbara was the one to take others to doctors' appointments when they were no longer able to drive.

In 2015, she left Napa to live in West Linn, Oregon, where she helped her son-in-law, Bill, care for Kathleen, who had developed early onset Alzheimer's disease. After Kathleen's death, Barbara moved to Livermore, California, to be near Steve and his family.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Laura; Bill Jacobson; by five grandchildren, Gregory Jacobson, Amanda Guidice, Benjamin Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, and Natalie Ruggiero; and seven great-grandchildren, Kai Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Peyton Guidice, Carter Guidice, Jamie Johnson, Miles Johnson and Luca Ruggiero.