Betty Jean Brummell- Bonneson

1933 - 2021

Betty Jean, known to friends as Jean, 87 years passed away at home with her children by her side. She was born in the State of New Mexico, Chaves County, her mother Evelyn Mae Brummell-Ketron, and father Loyd L Brummell left New Mexico and resided in Yuma Arizona, where Betty Jean went to school and grew up. She worked at Naval X on Mare Island in Vallejo, where she met her husband, Gerald Bonneson. Betty Jean retired at Naval X, and went onto volunteer work. Betty was a dedicated wife and mother.

She is survived by her son Raymond Michael Anderson, daughter Sherie Franklin, four grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and nine great, great grandchildren, three sisters, Nancy West, Shirley Wilkerson, and Bobby Zwanck, one brother Kit Ketron. Betty Jean preceded in death by husband Gerald Bonneson, her mother Evelyn Mae Ketron, sister Carol Lynn Kidd, and brother Jimmy Brummell. Services 3:00pm on Friday July 2nd, 2021 at Tulocay Cemetary in Napa California