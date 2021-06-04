Menu
Betty Lou Zimmerman

1925 - 2021

Betty Lou Zimmerman (nee Cooper) 95, passed away June 1 at home with family in Rancho Mirage, CA. Betty was born in Chicago, IL on December 22, 1925. She was a strong and independent woman with a wonderful sense of humor. Betty loved to cook and to entertain friends and family. She was a lifelong lover of music and was a member of the Sweet Adelines. While living in Palm Desert, she formed a spiritual group, who met regularly for over 15 years at her condo over coffee and her legendary soups.

Betty is survived by her two daughters Deborah Page (Rancho Mirage) and Lisa Zimmerman (Napa), grandchildren Adam Schneider (Los Angeles), Grant Schneider (Washington, D.C.) and Eliot May (Lake Tahoe).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Steinway Society of Riverside County, steinwayriverside.org/give/ or PO Box 3015, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace my dear friend. Sending loving thoughts and condolences to her family. We had lots of fun, lots of soup, and lots great stories!
Terry Longoria
Work
June 4, 2021
