Beverly Sue Beckstrom

1937 - 2021

Beverly Sue Beckstrom passed peacefully in her residence in Manteca, CA., on Monday evening February 15, 2021, with her loved ones surrounding her. She was 83 years old. She had suffered from several devastating medical conditions in the previous 5 years, most recently having contracted the COVID19 virus in December. Beverly was predeceased by her father, William R. Colvin, her mother Bonnie Bell Colvin, her first husband Stephen E. Galios, her current husband Clark J. Beckstrom, and her son Matthew S. Galios. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Stacy L. McDill of ClearLake, CA, her two granddaughters, Amanda L. Cooney (Chatham) and husband Ronald Cooney of Ripon, CA, and Emily W. Brager (Wilson) and husband Beau Brager of Manteca, CA, precious great granddaughter Winter Paige Cooney of Ripon, CA, and great grandson "Baby Brager," (due August 2021), whom she would have adored as well!

Beverly was predestined to be in the spotlight… from the day she was born… which was October 10, 1937. She was the only child of Bill and Bonnie Colvin and was absolutely adored by her parents who had been childless their first seven years of marriage. Her parents, having endured the tragic Oklahoma "dust bowl," decided to relocate to Napa, CA, shortly after Beverly was born.

On Beverly's 10th birthday, her spotlight shone bright! Beverly appeared in national newspapers in the Ripley's Believe It Or Not newspaper column. She was born in the 10th month, on the 10th day, at 10:10 am…she weighed 10lbs 10oz…her first and middle name had 10 letters in it…she was the 10th grandchild…and yes, she had 10 fingers and toes!!!

Prior to college, Beverly attended classes in the Napa Valley Unified School District. It was there that she met her first husband Steve Galios in 5th grade- (although they did not start dating until 10th grade!) They both were high achievers and popular amongst their peers at Napa High School, where they held various offices, as well as earning much recognition in both sports and drama. Steve excelled in academics and athletics and went on to be appointed to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He was the leading rusher in the 1958 Cotton Bowl. Beverly was active in sports and cheerleading, additionally discovering her true passion- theater acting- which she perfected while attending San Jose State as a junior and a senior in college. As a stage actor, Beverly had several starring roles opposite some of Hollywood's future leading men, several of whom she dated!

The call of marriage and having a family however, rung loud and true. At the age of 22, Beverly married her high school sweetheart Steve. They relocated to Colorado Springs, where he was a football coach and scout for the Air Force Academy Falcons. During this time, they started their family, having daughter Stacy in 1959, followed by Matthew in 1960. When her husband began flying for United Airlines in 1965, Beverly and the family moved to Chicago, and eventually landed back in their hometown of Napa, CA, where she and Steve raised their family.

Beverly was highly active in her children's and grandchildren's life's- their house was where the children's friends and neighbors were ALWAYS welcomed to stay. She was an amazing chef, chauffeur, mentor, children's psychologist, coach, cheerleader and teacher. There was never a time that she did not make her children and grandchildren feel special and loved. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

As much as Beverly enjoyed spending time with family, she also fiercely loved her lifelong friends, and cherished the outings, including her famous New Years Eve parties. She was known to tell a good story…which she would occasionally admit, when pressed, that her embellishments made the stories even more interesting! She had a wicked sense of humor and was never afraid to show it at any given opportunity.

In 1976, Beverly met and married her second husband Clark "Corky" Beckstrom. Clark came into Beverly's life not only as a first-time husband, but he also eagerly embraced the role of stepfather to Beverly's children Stacy and Matthew. Clark and Beverly had an incredibly happy marriage of over 20 years. They enjoyed the many outings with friends, and loved to throw dinner parties, as well as their annual New Year's Eve costume party!

Beverly had a special bond with her granddaughters Amanda and Emily. Her relationship with each of her granddaughters was extremely close, becoming even closer when Beverly retired from her position as Deputy Jury Commissioner for Napa County. She was instrumental in developing both of her granddaughter's lifelong love of reading. Her life circled around her granddaughter's needs (and often wants), generous with both her time and money. This generosity was not limited to just her granddaughters, as Beverly was known to be generous with her resources with many, (even perfect strangers), including many charitable organizations over her lifetime. She gave love, compassion, acceptance, and levity to all who had the privilege of knowing her…and she will be greatly missed. Beverly's spotlight of love and compassion shone brightly on a multitude of people and organizations throughout her lifetime. She was a passionate advocate for animal rights. In addition, she strongly supported The American Lung Association, which works towards cures for lung disease- Beverly herself, having suffered from the effects of COPD in her lifetime.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1pm, followed by the interment, at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, CA. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at www.claffeyandrota.com. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations be made in her name to a local nonprofit animal shelter or rescue of your choice, or to the American Lung Association.