Beverly (Billie) Risch

1931 - 2021

Our family lost our beautiful Matriarch, Beverly (Billie) Risch on December 28, 2021. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Napa, Ca. Billie was born January 26, 1931, to Raymond and Marie Gorey in Oakland, CA.

Billie is survived by her four loving daughters: Debbie Meijer, Terrie Thorslev, Dori Lang, and Jeanette Cockrum. She enjoyed her big family, including six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. We all loved spending time with her on our many large family vacations to Yosemite, Santa Cruz, Hawaii, Tahoe, and Capitola, where she loved to go to the beach, play games, tell stories and laugh.

Billie moved to Napa to be closer to her daughters after the death of her husband, Ray Risch in 2005. She made a lot of friends in Napa, who she loved playing cards, mahjong, and bingo with until just before her death. She was creative and loved to knit and bead, and then sell her goods at craft fairs.

Billie saw a need and then organized medical supplies for her neighbors and friends to borrow and managed this exchange as long as she was able to on her own from her house. Billie always had the latest scoop on both friends and family and enjoyed keeping up with everyone. Now we feel her with us everywhere, keeping up with the latest scoop.

We will be celebrating her life with a party in the spring to be announced.