Billie Bonham Shaw
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021

Billie Bonham Shaw

1922 - 2021

Billie Bonham Shaw, 99, passed away on May 28, 2021 peacefully in Napa, CA.

Billie was born in Cleburn, Texas on April 6, 1922. She was preceded in death by her father Harley Bonham, her mother Ruby Bonham, her sister Gaynell Campbell, daughter Laurene Rinna, her husband Richard Shaw, stepdaughter Patricia and stepson Richard Shaw Jr.

Billie is survived by her daughter Nancy Rinna DeLand, stepdaughters Paula Rogers and Karen Jones (Alfred), stepson Jim Shaw, grandchildren Traci Ryde (Ian) and David Rogers (Sierra), great grandchildren Samantha and Tavis Ryde and Asher Rogers.

Billie will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in her name to Collabria Care Hospice, 414 S Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94559. Per her wishes, there will be no services held.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry Nancy what a beautiful lady.
Patti Campbell
Family
June 12, 2021
Billie was a very special dear friend of mine for over 20 years. We laughed together, cried together and shared many fun and happy times. She was like having another big sister. I will miss her so much! She's now with George, the love of her life. May you be in peace Billie. I will always cherish our times together.
Carol Gage
Friend
June 9, 2021
