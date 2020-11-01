Carl Joseph Gamma

1936 - 2020

Carl Joseph Gamma born February 20, 1936 in Yreka, CA, the seventh child of Carl and Olga Gamma, passed away October 19, 2020 at the age of 84. He was surrounded by family, his special friend Kathy and caregiver Teresa.

Carl graduated from Yreka High School in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart Gail Burch who preceded him in death January 16, 2009. Carl moved to Napa in the early 60's. He worked and retired from Leslie Salt now Cargill at the Napa Plant.

Carl's passion was hunting and fishing. He enjoyed visiting his sister and brother-in-law who lived in Alaska. There were many fishing trips over the years and many a tale about the "Big Ones" that got away. His stories, which were many and his humor will be missed by all who knew him

Carl leaves behind son Rodney and wife Starr of Cedar Rapids IA, son James of Napa, grandchildren Kayla, Kyle, Gregory, Dalton, great grandchildren Deklin, Braylin, sister Lorraine and many nieces and nephews.

At his request no services will be held. Donations in his name can be made to Collabria Care Hospice of Napa.