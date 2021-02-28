Carlos Robles

1937 - 2021

Carlos Robles passed away January 8th, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born to Maria Lujan and Angel Robles in El Paso Texas. Carlos attended Napa High School until he went into the Navy in 1955 where he was on the USS Shangri-La for three years and was also a member of the American Legion. While in the Navy he married Sophia (Angie) Gonzalez and they had four kids together.

Carlos enjoyed playing golf with his brothers and friends, being around his family, and spending time with his long time girlfriend Sandy playing bocce ball, going to the movies, going out to eat, and taking drives around the valley together. He was a big fan at every Napa High football game and Veterans home Baseball games, and he loved cheering on his grandkids at their multiple sporting events.

He was always so happy to be at family gatherings and birthday parties. We will forever miss his silly personality, his laugh, and his warm, unforgettable smile.

Carlos is survived by his children Carlos Jr. (Rosie), Mark (Kim), Kimberly (Abraham), and Kathy. He is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter, his siblings Albert Robles, Maria Emerson, Irene Bernandino, Dora Robles, Stella Hernandez, Nancy Mendez, and his girlfriend and best friend Sandy Bronzavich.

Carlos is predeceased by Mother Maria Lujan, Sister Celia Guevara, Brothers Angel Robles Jr., Jimmy Robles, and second wife Joann Robles.

Graveside service with military honors was held February 19th, 2021 at Tulocay Cemetery.