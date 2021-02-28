Menu
Carlos Robles
1937 - 2021
Carlos Robles passed away January 8th, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born to Maria Lujan and Angel Robles in El Paso Texas. Carlos attended Napa High School until he went into the Navy in 1955 where he was on the USS Shangri-La for three years and was also a member of the American Legion. While in the Navy he married Sophia (Angie) Gonzalez and they had four kids together.

Carlos enjoyed playing golf with his brothers and friends, being around his family, and spending time with his long time girlfriend Sandy playing bocce ball, going to the movies, going out to eat, and taking drives around the valley together. He was a big fan at every Napa High football game and Veterans home Baseball games, and he loved cheering on his grandkids at their multiple sporting events.

He was always so happy to be at family gatherings and birthday parties. We will forever miss his silly personality, his laugh, and his warm, unforgettable smile.

Carlos is survived by his children Carlos Jr. (Rosie), Mark (Kim), Kimberly (Abraham), and Kathy. He is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter, his siblings Albert Robles, Maria Emerson, Irene Bernandino, Dora Robles, Stella Hernandez, Nancy Mendez, and his girlfriend and best friend Sandy Bronzavich.

Carlos is predeceased by Mother Maria Lujan, Sister Celia Guevara, Brothers Angel Robles Jr., Jimmy Robles, and second wife Joann Robles.

Graveside service with military honors was held February 19th, 2021 at Tulocay Cemetery.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Missing Carlos and his beautiful smile and playful laugh. We feel so blessed to have gotten to know him and spend time with him on our bocce ball team. A true gentleman who loved life! Miss him!
Dennis and Mary Sweeney
Friend
February 22, 2022
We played Bocce with Carlos and Sandy and Carlos holds a special place in our heart. His charming smile and personality could win anyone over! We miss you Carlos!
Mary and Dennis Sweeney
April 15, 2021
It is with sadness that I read that Carlos has gone before, but I´m sure he will be greeted by Angel and Jim and my husband John for a game of golf. Al, I´m sure you can imagine it, too.
Faye Fittipoldi
March 1, 2021
