Carol Jane Carsner

1930 - 2021

A Funeral Service for Carol Jane Carsner, 90 of Vacaville formerly Napa, will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Vaca Hills Chapel 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Prior to the funeral, a viewing will begin at 9:00 A.M. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. She is survived by her beloved husband, Louis Carsner Jr.; four daughters and a host of extended family and friends.