Carol Latta Spencer

1934-2021

Carol Latta Spencer, age 86, died peacefully with family by her side on September 6, 2021, after a brief fight with cancer, and a long wonderful life.

To those fortunate enough to have known Carol personally, she brought a limitless generosity to all she encountered, doling out warm smiles, caring advice, and a deep curiosity about others and the world. Everywhere Carol lived, she left a community strengthened by her many hours of volunteer service where she shared her well-honed talents in arboriculture, horticulture, food science, and the visual arts. The consummate volunteer, Carol always brought her discerning eye, tasteful creativity, and penchant for rolling up her sleeves to work energetically. Our Carol-enhanced quality-of-life will be enjoyed by her family, friends, and all those she had yet to meet, for many years to come.

Carol Ann Latta was born in 1934, to the late Earl Therman Latta and Roberta Schwartz Latta, in Ladue, Missouri, outside St. Louis. She cultivated a love for the outdoors in her youth when her family moved to a cattle ranch in Missoula, Montana, and later to Oahu, Hawaii. Upon graduation from high school in St. Louis, Carol attended Mills College in Oakland for a year and then transferred to Iowa State University, where she earned her B.S. degree in Nutritional Science. She joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and was a loyal and involved sister, remaining very active with local chapters wherever she lived.

In 1956, Carol married Thomas Kerwin Spencer at her family's second cattle ranch in Montana. They moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, where Tom established a small animal veterinary practice in Palo Alto. Carol and Tom moved to Los Altos Hills, where they raised their two daughters, Julie and Sue. Carol enjoyed a rewarding career as a chef in Sunset Magazine's Test and Entertainment Kitchens in Menlo Park. In addition, her love of gardening and teaching inspired her to become one of the first docents at Filoli Gardens in Woodside.

Carol's life was adventurous and her passport full. Her curiosity and passion for the arts, nature, and architecture led her around the world. After she was widowed in 1983, she became an intrepid traveler who enjoyed river rafting, sailing, hot air ballooning, SCUBA diving, and horseback riding. She even rode an ostrich once! Carol joined her daughter Julie in many locations during Julie's sailing circumnavigation, which included visits to remote islands in the South Pacific, Indian Ocean, Caribbean and a transit though the Panama Canal.

Carol moved to St. Helena in 1993 to be close to her family and grandchildren. She continued her enthusiastic volunteer efforts in the Napa Valley, becoming a Master Gardener, a founding member of the Heart and Soil Garden Club, and a member of both the St. Helena Beautification Committee and the St. Helena Tree Committee, where she advocated for the community's heritage trees. She was a docent at the Napa Valley Museum and volunteered in Napa at The Table, and in St. Helena at the Food Bank, Farmers Market, and the Napa Valley Wine Auction. As if these commitments were not enough, Carol was a tireless leader of the "Garden Gang" at Rianda House Senior Activity Center in St. Helena, maintaining and nurturing the gardens. She was an active member of the Rianda House Winemaking group. Carol was also known as everybody's favorite bocce recruit as she became a "ringer" in the Friday morning St. Helena Farmer's Market bocce league. Whatever she chose to do, Carol made a point to do it well, with warmth and style!

Carol is survived by her beloved family: daughters Julie Spencer and Sue Collins (Peter) and her grandson, Christopher Collins (Chelsea). She also leaves brother Robert Latta (Catherine), sister-in-law Joan Murphy, cousins Sally Acuff and Andy Coultas, and nephews Tim Murphy, Ruel Murphy, Rob Latta and Stuart Latta. Carol was pre-deceased by her husband, Tom, and grandson, Ryan Collins.

A celebration of Carol's life will be held in Spring of 2022, following the completion of the Rianda House Garden Revitalization Project in her honor. Donations of time and gifts to support this community project can be made to Rianda House, 1475 Main Street, St. Helena, CA 94574, or call (707) 963-8555 ext.,105. Memorial Gifts may also be directed to: St. Helena Boy Scouts Troop 1, and Sempervirens Fund (Los Altos).