Carole Duncan

1944 - 2021

"Our Christmas Carole" Carole Duncan, a fifth generation Napan, passed away on September 30, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with sarcoma.

Carole Duncan was born on December 25, 1944, to Avril Rodgers Smith and Frank Smith at a Vallejo hospital. She grew up at the Double Eagle Ranch in Napa County near Yountville and at a home in Vallejo near the families bottling plant. She attended St John the Baptist Elementary School in Napa from 1st-5th grades and attended 6th through 12th grades at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic School in Vallejo. Carole left the family Ranch as a young woman and headed for San Francisco to attend Heald Business College.

While in San Francisco she joined the American Red Cross as a Gray Lady. She volunteered at the Letterman Hospital in San Francisco and Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland during the Vietnam War.

The most important thing she did in San Francisco was to meet the love of her life Jack F Duncan, a marine whose ship came into S.F during the Vietnam conflict. Jack Duncan fell for Carole immediately and knew this one-of-a-kind woman would be his wife. They went on to be married 53 years and to have 5 children. They raised their family in Yountville with faith and a love for the deep roots they are honored to have in this valley.

Carole was involved in, organized, and volunteered for many different organizations. Almost all of these had to do with her faith or with her roots. She was a member of the Young Republicans, Native Daughters of the Golden West, Daughters of the American Revolution, and a proud member of the SPRSI (Portuguese Society of Vallejo), Legion of Mary, a third order Carmelite, CCD teacher, founder of a Rosary Crusade, member of the woman's guild at St Joan of Arc, benefactor of Kolbe/Trinity and founder of the famous Marian Sisters of Santa Rosa BBQ, and a benefactor and director of Kolbe-Trinity's Agape program.

She was a lifelong Catholic who took her Faith seriously and loved sharing it. She was baptized and married at St Joan of Arc in Yountville and has been a lifelong member of that parish. She taught CCD for many decades in Yountville. Back in the day, children walking home from Yountville elementary knew what days Carole would be teaching because the smell of popcorn would waft down the street. Many would share that the smell of popcorn brings back fond memories of faith classes with Carole.

She had a love of family that was unique and special. Her memories of her grandparents, mother and especially of her "dear old dad" were legendary. She could tell a story like no one else; and invariably the person listening would love what she was sharing. She loved the Ranch that her great-grandfather, John M Rodgers established in Napa. This Ranch, known as the Double Eagle, was an anchor for Carole. It was the place that was a center for her faith roots, love of family and of sharing with the community around her. She made sure the grounds were cared for, held many nonprofit events there, many family parties, and often went there just to pray.

She is survived by her beloved husband Jack. Her children Steve Duncan (Nancy Duncan), Avril Duncan-Phelps, Anna Duncan-Hickey (Troy Hickey), Joseph Duncan (Katie Duncan), and Phillip Duncan (Kendra Duncan) and John Bonsey. Her grandchildren Chris Phelps, Regina Phelps, Rebecca Thomasson, Sarah Phelps, Benjamin Hickey, Brianna Hickey, Nate Hickey, Ella Hickey, Duncan Hickey, Nellie Duncan, Payton Duncan, Jessica Duncan, Ally Duncan, Izzy Duncan, Victoria Duncan, and Caroline Duncan, her sister LaVerne Millstead, her Brothers John Smith and Steve Smith, and numerous Rodgers and Smith cousins and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother Frank and Avril Smith, by her brother Frank (Smitty) Smith, and by her great granddaughter October Thomasson.

A Rosary and Eulogy will take place at St Joan of Arc on Monday the 11th at 6pm. (If mom gave you a combat rosary, please bring it with you.)

A Traditional Latin Mass Funeral will be at St Joan of Arc on Tuesday the 12th at 10:30 am.

Interment at Tulocay Cemetery at 1:30 on Tuesday the 12th.

Please join our Family for a "Party" on Tuesday the 12th at 3pm at the Double Eagle Ranch. Mom loved a good party and began helping plan this one.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Kolbe Academy and Trinity Prep 2055 Redwood Rd Napa, or to the "Agape" Program run through Kolbe/Trinity or to the Marian Sisters of Santa Rosa.

Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.