Carolyn Ann Greenwell

1942 - 2022

Carolyn Ann Greenwell began her new journey on March 15, 2022, after a brief illness. Carolyn worked as a Dental Assistant and a Medical Records Clerk before she retired in 2011. She adored her granddogs, and spending time with her family, who will miss her deeply.

Her son, Brian Greenwell, his wife Jennifer, and Brian's daughter Tatum, daughter Lori Barlow and her husband, Robert Barlow, will keep her memory alive with each breath they take.