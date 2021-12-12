Menu
Carolyn Judith O'Brien
Westmoor High School
Claffey & Rota Funeral Home
1975 Main St
Napa, CA

Carolyn Judith O'Brien

1940 - 2021

Carolyn Judith "Judy" O'Brien, 81, of Napa, CA, was called home to God suddenly on Friday, November 12th, 2021.

Judy was born to Fred and Gladys Brice at Mary's Help Hospital in San Francisco, California. She was educated in San Francisco public schools and graduated from Westmoor High School in 1958. She briefly attended college with the hopes of a nursing career, and worked various jobs throughout her young adult life.

In 1964, at the wedding of her sister Patty, she met the love of her life, Robert O'Brien Jr. In September of that year, he proposed, and their married life began on January 3rd, 1965. They soon moved to Napa, welcoming 6 children in 7 years and Judy settled into the role of stay-at-home Mom. The house was always filled with the joyful sounds of not just her children, but many of the neighborhood kids as well, as the "O'Brien home" was the place to play. When her youngest entered elementary school, she and Bob began fostering, welcoming well over 50 children into their home over 20+ years, including a 2nd generation of O'Brien children when she and Bob adopted 4 of them.

Judy was a dedicated mother. She treasured every child who entered her home. She taught homemaking skills to her kids and in 4-H, hand-sewed many of their clothes, handcrafted pinatas every year for Easter, and especially loved to create special events reflecting the cultures of her foster children. For many years, she volunteered her weekends at swim meets attended by all her kids. As her children grew and had kids of their own, Judy treasured her role as Grandma, hosting weekly family nights. A lifelong seamstress, one of her greatest passions was creating quilts for every child, grandchild, and spouse. She was a wizard with the family budget, creating amazing family vacations and memories throughout her married life. She enjoyed studying the Catholic faith and sharing it through Bible study classes at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, as well as lively discussions with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves behind her loving husband Robert, children Denise (Andrew), Kevin, Deborah, Susan (Albert), Eric (Nancy), Elizabeth (Chuck), Saira (Johnnie), Jennifer, Teresa, and Regina (Jason), grandchildren Jessica (Dustin), Alex (Katherine), Alexys (Ric), Julianne, Lindsay (Tyler), Noah, Owen, Caeleb, Angela, Shane, Celeste, Isabella, Olivia, Colby, Alexander, Eli, Dominic, Cierra, Mia, Hazel and grandbaby #21 on the way, and great-grandbabies Ayla and Ryder. She also leaves behind her sister Patty and husband Bruce, her long-time friends Tuffy and Susan Williams and Kathy and Bill Boling, as well as many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and caregivers.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Catholic Rosary and Mass on Wednesday, December 15th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 981 Napa Street, Napa, CA. beginning at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of her life will follow. Interment will be private at a later date.

Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Rosary
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
981 Napa St, CA
Dec
15
Memorial Mass
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
981 Napa St, CA
Dec
15
Service
2:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
St. John the Baptist Parish Hall
924 Napa St, CA
I miss you Mom :( We love you so much
What a wonderful person.
Ralph McComb
Family
December 12, 2021
Working with Judy's husband, Robert, revealed a side of Judy that many acquaintances might not be aware of, involving Robert and Bruce oftentimes working late into the night, and occasionally working 'all night', to make sure a job kept going. All through these issues that kept Robert away from home, Judy continued to be pleasant and respectful to all those who worked with him. She was truly a special type of person, as well as a loving wife and mother. God bless Judy and the family and friends she leaves behind. Sincerely, Bruce and Sharon
Bruce and Sharon Christensen
Work
December 12, 2021
