Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles R. "Charlie" Aikins Sr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Charles "Charlie" R. Aikins, Sr., 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021. He leaves his partner Maria, sons, Charles, Jr., and Steven; stepdaughters Diane, Sandy and Angela; stepson Frank and David; grandchildren Charlie, Michael, Amanda, Ryz, Logan, Troy, Brittney, Elliott, Delaney and Charlotte; sister, Vickie; brothers Albert, Donald and John Wayne; and companion, Max the dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Sylvia Aikins; stepmother, Mary-Alberta; sisters, Alberta, Diana and Neata; and brothers, Richard and Tommy.
Born July 30th, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, Charlie served in the Marines then worked for the federal government as a civil service employee in the Naval shipyards as a Boilermaker and Ship Surveyor for 39 years. In retirement, his hobbies included traveling, photography, computers, golf, baking, watching movies, reading, enjoying a good latte and was an active member in his local NARFE organization. Charlie will be entombed, with military honors, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Friday, February 25th, 2022, at 2:00 PM. At Charlie's request, no reception will be held.

Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.