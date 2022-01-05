Charles "Charlie" R. Aikins, Sr., 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021. He leaves his partner Maria, sons, Charles, Jr., and Steven; stepdaughters Diane, Sandy and Angela; stepson Frank and David; grandchildren Charlie, Michael, Amanda, Ryz, Logan, Troy, Brittney, Elliott, Delaney and Charlotte; sister, Vickie; brothers Albert, Donald and John Wayne; and companion, Max the dog.He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Sylvia Aikins; stepmother, Mary-Alberta; sisters, Alberta, Diana and Neata; and brothers, Richard and Tommy.Born July 30th, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, Charlie served in the Marines then worked for the federal government as a civil service employee in the Naval shipyards as a Boilermaker and Ship Surveyor for 39 years. In retirement, his hobbies included traveling, photography, computers, golf, baking, watching movies, reading, enjoying a good latte and was an active member in his local NARFE organization. Charlie will be entombed, with military honors, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Friday, February 25th, 2022, at 2:00 PM. At Charlie's request, no reception will be held.