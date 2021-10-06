Menu
Charles Lewis "Lew" Fox Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Charles Lewis "Lew" Fox Jr

1944 - 2021

Charles Lewis "Lew" Fox Jr, 77, passed away at his home in Fort Collins, CO on September 29th, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with congestive heart failure.

Lew was born on September 20, 1944 in Napa, CA. He earned his undergraduate degree San Jose State University and his Masters in Engineering from UC Berkeley. Lew served as a civil engineer for the Public Health Service for 30 years, and although his work took him around the country, his heart always resided in the northern New Mexico and Arizona regions.

Lew loved model trains and baseball, was a huge fan of oldies and rock, was an avid reader, and lived for some good Hatch green chile. But most of all, Lew loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kitty, and father, Charles. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, of almost 50 years, and his children Rob (Amy), Dave (Valerie), Greg (Melissa), and Kathy, ten grandchildren, and seven granddogs. While in good health, he and Shirley traveled constantly to be able to spend time with their family. He shared his pride and love for his family with everyone.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry for your loss. Peace and comfort to Shirley and families.
Faith & Larry Chaney
October 9, 2021
Shirley, you and family are in our thoughts and prayers. So many great memories with you all on Fox Lair. God bless.
Sharon and Paul Jones
Friend
October 9, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
U
October 7, 2021
Please accept my warmest condolences, I´m sending thoughts of peace and courage your way Shirley and family. I am a former coworker from Flagstaff, AZ.
Delores Murray
October 7, 2021
