Charles Ralph Hughes

Charles Ralph Hughes

1986 - 2021

Charles Ralph Hughes left this world unexpectedly on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 in Napa, CA. Chuck was born May 4th, 1986 in Fairfield, CA. He grew up in Napa, CA. During and after High school, he pursued his love for building and construction. He worked in that field most of his life. He had a great love for music and had a talent for art. Chuck was known for his giving spirit, kind heart, and passionate nature. He is survived by Mother, Catherine Hughes Chastain, Dad, Scott Barley, Father Charles Hughes, Sister, Jennifer Barley, Brother Chris Hughes, Uncles, Rick and Dan Chastain, his Nana and Grandma Jan, 3 amazing children, and numerous cousins. He will be remembered for all the wonderful potential he had and the selflessness he showed in his best times. He will be laid to rest Thursday, June 24th, 2021, 10 am at Tulocay cemetery. All are welcome to attend.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 22, 2021.
My thoughts and prayers to your family, especially Cathy. So sorry for your loss.
Karla Aultman
June 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.Our family sends prayers and thoughts .
Joanne Peterson black
Friend
June 25, 2021
You were a gentle soul ,kind and caring , god bless you always
Julie
Friend
June 23, 2021
