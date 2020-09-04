Christopher Robin Wise

1975 - 2020

Christopher Robin Wise, son, brother, uncle and, yes, huge consumer of five-star food and free vacations, died Aug. 9th in Woodland.

He was 44. Christopher, who had battled heart problems, died of cardiac arrest at his home.

Born to Roger and Mary Wise in Napa Aug. 14, 1975, he was the youngest of four children in a blended family. Chris grew up in Hawaii and received his G.E.D. from St. Helena High in 1994.

As a boy, Chris loved the family dog Queenie, Queenie's son Fatso and collecting baseball cards. Lord, he loved those baseball cards. His travels took him to the South Pacific, Alaska and Mexico.

After being diagnosed with schizophrenia at 20, Chris's adult life changed forever; he had neither the independence nor freedom he always wanted. Still, Chris smiled and laughed often and did the best he could with the tools he had. And he loved eating at the best restaurants and enjoying the good life, which his family tried in vain to afford.

He is survived by his mother (Mary); brothers Mark Elicker (Sarah) of Christchurch, New Zealand; Mike Wise (Christina) of Chevy Chase, Md.; and sister Valeska Wise (Scott) of Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes any donation to the National Alliance of Mental Illness at NAMI.org.

Rest in peace, little brother. We love you.