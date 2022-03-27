Claudia Ann Reed

1949 - 2022

Claudia Ann Reed passed away March 10, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph's Medical Center in Burbank after a long hospitalization. She was a long-time resident of Studio City.

She was born June 20, 1949 in Napa to June and Lyle Reed. After graduating from Napa High School in 1967, she graduated from UCLA then earned her MA in English Literature at SFSU in 1974. She also had a Masters of Library and Information Science from UCLA.

She worked at Mount St. Mary's College for more than 40 years, retiring as Library Director. Claudia managed and supervised the staff of Cole Memorial Library (Chalon Campus) in Brentwood and McCarthy Library (Doheny Campus) in Los Angeles. She participated in designing and opening of the McCarthy Library. She provided leadership at a time when the library was making a transition with technology and organized instruction and training of faculty and students on the use of the Internet for research.

She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by cousins and a family of friends. She was smart, caring, kind, thoughtful and so much more. Claudia will be missed.

Her final resting place will be with her parents at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa.

A memorial may be held at a later date.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Los Angeles Animal Services, West Valley Center, 20655 Plummer Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311 (indicate Claudia Reed memorial donation) or to Napa High School Class of 1967, c/o Jana Jack, 2468 Vine Hill, Napa, CA 94558 (indicate Scholarship Fund in memory of Claudia Reed).