Clyde Hummingbird

1925 - 2020

Clyde Hummingbird left us on October 15, 2020 passing at his home in Bixby, Oklahoma with his wife and family at his side. Clyde was born in the small rural community of Vera, Oklahoma to Bertha Tiblow Hummingbird and Walter James Hummingbird on January 14, 1925. Shortly after graduating from High School in Vera and while our country was embroiled in World War Two, an eighteen-year-old Clyde was drafted into the army where he served his country honorably seeing action in the Philippines.

Upon returning from the war Clyde met the young woman he would spend his life with and on October 8, 1946, Mary Lou Rosser and Clyde Hummingbird were wed. The young couple soon ventured to Northern California where they lived for forty seven years working and raising their two daughters and eventually retiring. Clyde worked for the Teamsters as a water truck driver and heavy equipment operator mainly on highway construction. After retiring the couple moved back to their home state of Oklahoma and settled in Bixby.

Clyde loved landscaping and gardening and would transform his homes into park like atmospheres. He could be seen in his gardens anytime of the day. He also cherished the love and companionship of his Wirehair Fox Terriers, David, Lisa, Danny, and Skippy and later in life his rescue cat Miss Priss, and his rescue dog Missy. He derived his love of the outdoors and his fondness of animals from his beloved Cherokee heritage.

Clyde is survived by his wife of seventy four years, Mary Lou, his two daughters Jawana Kitchens (Jimmy) and Lacreshia Petek (Joseph). He leaves six grandchildren; Scott, Misty, Jason, Sara, Natalie, and Christian. He is also survived by eight great grandchildren; Sofia, Bryson, Brennen, Addison, Easton, Drake, Joseph, and Christopher. Also included are two nieces Connie and Geraldine and in-laws Dennis and Harvey. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents Bertha and Walter and his siblings Eulalia, Thelma, Cecilia, and Glen Wesley.

A special thanks goes out to the tender-hearted care of Hospice of St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa.

There are no funeral services planned at this time.