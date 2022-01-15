Curtis Ray Trosky

1970 - 2022

Curtis Ray Trosky, of Napa, Ca., passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 1, 2022. He was 51 years old. Curtis was a resident of Napa for 33 years.

Born in Newport, R.I., on December 30, 1970, he was the youngest of three boys. Curtis was a 1989 graduate of Armijo High School in Fairfield, Ca., where he lettered in varsity baseball for two years, and he loved his teammates.

Curtis was a loving, caring soul, who would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was fun-loving and charismatic, and seemed to get along with everyone he met. He loved animals and had a great sense of humor. When not spending time with friends and family, his greatest joys were listening to the Golden State Warriors and Van Halen.

Curtis is survived by his parents, Stanley J. Trosky and Kathryn J. Bigelow Trosky of Hickory, N.C., brothers Steven D. Trosky of Buffalo, N.Y., Michael J. Trosky and sister-in-law, Renee L. Rollins Trosky, of Napa, Ca. He also is survived by nephews Kyle J. Trosky of Williams, Ca., Justin S. Trosky and Ryan J. Trosky of Las Vegas, Nev., nieces Devin M. Trosky and Erin R. Trosky of Napa, Ca., and four grandnieces. Curtis was much loved and will be greatly missed by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins living throughout the United States.

Services will be held in May at the East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers, Ohio, where Curtis will be laid to rest in the Bigelow family plot.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Curtis Trosky would be greatly appreciated by Whiskers, Tails and Ferals at 1370 Trancas St., No. 206, Napa, Ca., 94558, or Progress Foundation, 368 Sell St., San Francisco, Ca., 94102.