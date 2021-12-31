Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia Ann Berlogar
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Cynthia Ann Berlogar

1956 - 2021

Cynthia Ann Berlogar, beloved mother, daughter, loving partner and friend, passed away after a brief illness on October 25, 2021 at the age of 64.

Cindy was born at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa on October 27, 1956 and spent her entire life living in Napa. After graduating from high school in 1974, she raised two successful children and worked in the medical field, with most of it was as a medical transcriber and medical biller.

She was a devoted crocheter and got great joy crocheting baby blankets for the many young mothers that she worked with at doctors offices in Napa. She loved her co-workers and their families as her own. Her apartment was filled with yarn that she had plans for. She loved traveling and cursing, with her favorite trip to Alaska. On her trip to NYC, she climbed the internal stairway to the top of the Statue of Liberty. She loved reading books and sharing the plots with her co-workers. She was always a good listener when family and friends needed advice. She was loved by many friends. She live a simple life, left all of us unexpectedly and much too early. She always saw the good in those she knew and will always be in our hearts.

Cindy is survived by her mother, two sisters, one brother, a daughter and son, several grandchildren, many friends and her loving partner of 16 years.

In keeping with her wishes, no memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced on her Facebook page.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I will forever miss you Cindy. I'm one of those lucky coworkers, who became more, we became family!! Thank you for loving my kids like your own.
Martha Chavez
January 1, 2022
We were saddened to read of Cynthia´s too soon passing May her many wonderful memories help to comfort you now and remain always in your hearts With Our Heartfelt Sympathy Jerry & Peggy Larghi & Family
Jerry & Peggy Larghi & Family
Friend
December 31, 2021
Far to early to loose such a bright light. I´ll always hold you tight in my heart
Melody
Friend
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results