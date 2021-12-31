Cynthia Ann Berlogar

1956 - 2021

Cynthia Ann Berlogar, beloved mother, daughter, loving partner and friend, passed away after a brief illness on October 25, 2021 at the age of 64.

Cindy was born at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa on October 27, 1956 and spent her entire life living in Napa. After graduating from high school in 1974, she raised two successful children and worked in the medical field, with most of it was as a medical transcriber and medical biller.

She was a devoted crocheter and got great joy crocheting baby blankets for the many young mothers that she worked with at doctors offices in Napa. She loved her co-workers and their families as her own. Her apartment was filled with yarn that she had plans for. She loved traveling and cursing, with her favorite trip to Alaska. On her trip to NYC, she climbed the internal stairway to the top of the Statue of Liberty. She loved reading books and sharing the plots with her co-workers. She was always a good listener when family and friends needed advice. She was loved by many friends. She live a simple life, left all of us unexpectedly and much too early. She always saw the good in those she knew and will always be in our hearts.

Cindy is survived by her mother, two sisters, one brother, a daughter and son, several grandchildren, many friends and her loving partner of 16 years.

In keeping with her wishes, no memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced on her Facebook page.