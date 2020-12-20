Menu
Judge Dalton Mayer passed away on October 6th in Grants Pass Oregon. He was born November 13, 1935 in Brunswick County, North Carolina to the late James D. Mayer and Ann L. Potter.

Judge spent his early life on tobacco farms near Wilmington, N. C., them moved to Napa in 1952. At 17 he was accepted into the Mare Island Apprenticeship Program and went back to Napa High to complete his High School Diploma. During that time he also spent 3 years in the nation guard as a Radioman.

During his career with the Department of Defense he advanced from an outside machinist to a supervisor GS-12. During his career he maintained a home in Napa even while overseas for over 12 years. His duty stations included Guam, Okinawa, Japan, and the Philippines. During that time he was always able to take his family with him except for one year while stationed in Vietnam during the height of the war. Upon his return to the States he was working in Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon, Hunters Point, California, and retiring in 1989 from Mare Island. He moved to Cave Junction Oregon in 2002 to enjoy retirement. He made many friends during his career and was proud of his accomplishments.

Judge was well known in Napa through the 1950's and always up for a race in his Ford Coupe with an Oldsmobile engine, his hopped up '54 Buick, and '55 De Soto Hemi with a Cad/La Salle 3 speed. A disagreement with a telephone pole and a second marriage ended his racing career. The Hemi engine went into a boat and he terrorized Lake Berryessa for a few years. His love of cars continued through the years and he had his 1941 Cadillac for over 50 years. His last restoration was a 1969 Mustang Mach 1. He sand and played guitar with several Napa bands and had a special love for country music and Elvis. He was truly a gifted person excelling in every endeavor.

He is survived by his daughter Sheryll L. Bryner and grandchildren, Casey Bryner (Melissa), Jared Bryner (Autumn), Tamar Bryner, Lorissa Bryner, great-grandson Ezekiel Max Bryner, Brother in Law and best friend Kenny Smith. He was predeceased by long time companion Judy Ann LaRose and brother Max Steven Myers.

At his request, there will be no services. You may leave your tributes on website "since1928hull.com"


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 20, 2020.
RIP, here's the picture I promised you about my brother's Cad, that started your passion for 1941 Cads
Jim Shuck
December 27, 2020
